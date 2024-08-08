Former Dodgers Outfielder Dies: MLB Network to Re-Air Documentary of His Life
The tributes for former Dodgers outfielder and Major League Baseball executive Billy Bean keep pouring in.
Friday, MLB Network will re-air a documentary of Bean's life, "The Story of Billy Bean."
The 45-minute documentary is available in full on the MLB website:
Bean, 60, passed away after a year-long battle with leukemia, MLB announced Tuesday.
It's quite a tribute for a man whose Dodgers career consisted of 51 games in 1989, and 272 major league games in total from 1987-95.
Bean's work inside and outside of baseball after his retirement are what cemented his place in the game writ large, and made him a central figure in MLB's outreach to the LGBTQ+ community both inside and outside its own ranks.
"Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement released by the league. "He made baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing. We are forever grateful for the enduring impact that Billy made on the game he loved, and we will never forget him."
At the time of his death, Bean had been working alongside Manfred as MLB’s Senior Vice President for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner.
According to the league's official website, Bean joined the Office of the Commissioner in July 2014, hired by then-Commissioner Bud Selig as MLB’s first-ever Ambassador for Inclusion. As a senior advisor to Manfred, Bean’s role focused on player education, LGBTQ inclusion, and social justice initiatives.
MLB promoted Bean to Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner in March 2017, adding anti-bullying efforts to his plate. Five years later, Bean was promoted to Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
According to MLB.com, Bean served as a member of the MLB Owners' DE&I Committee, instrumental in the development of MLB’s bullying prevention education programming and the game’s support of Spirit Day, MLB’s “Ahead in the Count” education program, and in elevating the visibility of MLB’s mental wellness resources. Bean also served as a keynote speaker in settings inside and outside of professional sports.