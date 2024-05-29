Former Dodgers Pitcher Already DFA'd by NL West Rival
Drew Pomeranz’s time in San Francisco has ended. The Giants designated the veteran left-hander for assignment on Tuesday, just days after signing him to a one-year deal.
On the same day he was released from his minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pomeranz agreed to terms with the Giants on Friday. He was immediately added to the active roster but didn’t appear in any games over the weekend.
Pomeranz spent just four days with the Giants, and will now head back to waivers to find his next home. The next team will be his fourth this season. He began the season with the Los Angeles Angels and signed with the Dodgers as a free agent on April 20.
The former first-round pick by the Cleveland Indians hasn’t pitched in Major League Baseball since 2021 after undergoing surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon. He missed all of 2022 and 2023 — his last two years of a four-year, $34 million deal with the Padres.
Despite signing with multiple organizations this year, he only appeared in eight games with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He allowed six earned runs across nine innings of work.
The left-hander is a one-time All-Star and World Series champion. He has a career 3.91 ERA in 289 games with the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers.