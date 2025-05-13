Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With Mexican League Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers had veteran southpaw Danny Duffy pitching within their organization once upon a time, as he spent the entirety of 2022 within the minor league ranks of the ball club. Per MLB insider Robert Murray, he will now head to Mexico to continue his professional baseball life.
Although Duffy played 11 MLB seasons solely with the Kansas City Royals, he logged innings in Triple-A, Single-A and the Arizona Complex League for the Dodgers.
Duffy's career began in the 2007 MLB Draft when the Kansas City Royals drafted him in the third round. This would be a major shift in scenery given Duffy grew up about two hours from Dodger Stadium in Goleta, CA.
The southpaw first debuted in MLB in 2011 and logged 20 starts that season. His ERA was 5.64 by the year's end, but he would never finish a season with a mark that high again, in terms of MLB play.
After two sub-30 inning years, 2014 proved to be pivotal for Duffy as he started to show his versatility and made his first appearances out of the bullpen in his MLB life. He started 25 of his 31 outings for a total of 149.1 innings pitched and finished the campaign with a 2.53 ERA and a 3.8 WAR.
At 25, Duffy also got his first taste of October, including 3.2 innings in the World Series, although his squad would eventually lose to the San Francisco Giants that season.
The 2015 season featured more of Duffy out of the pen, starting 24 of his 30 appearances, and finishing with a 7-8 record. This time, his October innings would prove more valuable.
Duffy pitched in three World Series games on the way to the Royals finally lifting the Commissioner's Trophy. He logged nine strikeouts and no walks over his six October innings that year.
Duffy stayed with Kansas City until he was traded to the Dodgers in the summer of 2021, but injuries slowed down his progress, and he never made it out of the minor leagues in 2022.
He made his way to the Texas Rangers' system in 2023, but didn't play higher than Triple-A over two seasons with the club. Perhaps he will show he still has gas left in the tank in Mexico and thrive on the mound once again.
