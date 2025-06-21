Former Dodgers World Series Champion Outfielder Cut By NL West Rival
The San Diego Padres designated former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment Saturday afternoon.
In a corresponding move, the Padres reinstated right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing from the 60-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds to Triple-A El Paso.
Heyward spent all of 2023 and the first half of 2024 with the Dodgers before he was released and joined the Houston Astros. He became a World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
More news: Dodgers Injured Pitcher Says He's 'Good to Go'
The 35-year-old had a good first season for the Dodgers after signing a minor league contract with the club, hitting 15 home runs and driving home 40 runs in 124 games. He slashed .269/.340/.473 in his first season in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers signed the left fielder to a one-year, $9 million contract before the 2024 season, though he didn't maintain the production he had in the season prior. He batted .208 and his slugging percentage dipped to .393 with the Dodgers the following season, leading to his release upon Chris Taylor's return from the injured list.
Heyward began his career with the Atlanta Braves, where he had his only All-Star season as a rookie. He stayed there until 2015, when he went to the St. Louis Cardinals for a year before joining the Chicago Cubs, where he stayed until coming to the Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Finally Takes Big Step Toward Return
The Padres are looking for a left fielder due to their hitting struggles at the position, and this move further pushes that point across. They currently sit six games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and are half a game out of an NL Wild Card spot.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.