Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has New Update on Kiké Hernandez's Potential Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a brutal year in terms of injuries.
Although the pitching roster has been where the injury bug has hit LA the worst, the infield has taken quite a hit recently as Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, and Kiké Hernández have all missed significant time.
Muncy made his way back from a scary injury and picked up right where he left off, batting .438 since his return. Edman looks to make a return at some point in September, and after Hernández's early July elbow injury, there was fear that he wouldn't return at all in 2025.
Manager Dave Roberts was asked if Hernández could potentially ramp up soon and get back to the diamond, he provided a promising update on the utility star.
“Yeah, he is,” Roberts said. “I think he’s pain-free, played catch, and he’s coming. He’s doing baseball activities now, still think that it’s kind of a September 1 situation. I think that’s kind of a broad, vague, grayish kind of date, but I think that’s kind of looking at the rehab and getting back.
Hernández is easily one of the most-liked in the clubhouse and a favorite among fans, but can also provide relief on defense with his ability to play all over the field. Hernández has even made five appearances as a pitcher to eat up innings when the moment allows for it.
He is tied for seventh among second baseman with at least 80 innings logged in terms of Defensive Runs Saved, generating three this season. He is also seventh among first baseman (minimum 150 innings), with two Defensive Runs Saved when he has filled in for Freddie Freeman.
On offense, Hernández has struggled this season, but he launched a home run and four RBIs during his last five appearances leading up to his injury. His October resume, however, should warrant a spot on the postseason roster when the time comes.
On the way to the World Series last season, Hernández was batting .294 through 14 games compared to a .229 average during the regular season. Back in 2020, Hernández brought up his regular season .680 OPS to .755 on the road to the Commissioner's Trophy.
Despite struggles at the plate this season, Hernández has proved that he can turn things around when the lights shine brightest, but the first step is getting healthy and getting back to the field.
