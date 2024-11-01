Jack Flaherty Briefly Addresses Free Agency During Dodgers World Series Parade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions after defeating the New York Yankees in a 7-6 comeback victory in Game 5.
On Nov. 1, the entire city of Los Angeles seemed to come out and celebrate the victory at the Dodgers World Series victory parade.
During an interview on one of many double decker buses, pitcher Jack Flaherty revealed how unbelievable the fan response was and how much he loved World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.
"This is unbelievable," Flaherty said. "Like, seeing Freddie pictures everywhere, Freddie's the freaking man, I love that dude. I would give him a kiss right now. The city showing out, it's unbelievable."
Having grown up just outside of Los Angeles, Flaherty was still surprised at the city's reaction and the sheer amount of people.
"I love this city. I never want to leave... I never want to leave."
This line remained particularly poignant, given that Flaherty enters free agency after this season.
Flaherty didn't begin this season as a Dodger. Instead, he had signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. In 18 starts with Detroit, Flaherty was 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts across 106.2 innings pitched.
Flaherty was sent to the Dodgers in exchange for two minor league prospects: catcher Theyron Liranzo and shortstop Trey Sweeney.
This proved to be a great acquisition for Los Angeles. Flaherty started 10 games for the Dodgers, recording a 6-2 record with a 3.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 55.1 innings pitched. Overall, he boasted a 3.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts in the 2024 season.
Flaherty's postseason with the Dodgers wasn't nearly as impressive. His first start came in Game 2 of the 2024 National League Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres. He allowed four runs across 5.1 innings, eventually leading to a 2-10 loss.
Flaherty redeemed himself in a start against the New York Mets, pitching seven innings and recording a 2.92 ERA and six strike outs in a 9-0 shut out.
Unfortunately, his next start in the NL Championship Series wasn't as successful, with Flaherty allowing eight runs in three innings, resulting in a 12-6 loss.
Despite this start, Flaherty started Game 1 against the Yankees. After shutting them out for five innings, Flaherty allowed a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Still, the Dodgers went on to win 6-3.
Flaherty's final start came in the last game of the World Series. However, his start had many fans thinking that the game was over before it began. In 1.1 innings, Flaherty allowed four runs on two home runs.
While Flaherty had a mixed showing in the postseason, there's no doubt that he's a great pitcher who played an importan role in the Dodgers reaching the playoffs.
While there's no telling where free agency will take him, there's no doubt that Flaherty and fans would love to see him back in Los Angeles.
