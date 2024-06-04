Key Dodgers Trade Target Hurt Sliding, Lands on Injured List
The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Tommy Pham on the injured list Tuesday, two days after the veteran hurt his ankle sliding into home plate. The injury deprives the White Sox of one of their lone bright spots in a rebuilding season — and could potentially ding the credentials of one of the most intriguing pieces at this year's trade deadline.
Pham, 36, is hitting .280 with a .331 on-base percentage and three home runs for Chicago this season. He would give the Los Angeles Dodgers — among plenty of teams — an instant upgrade to their offensive firepower in the outfield.
In the White Sox's 6-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Pham was thrown out from the outfield trying to score, tagged at home by Brewers catcher William Contreras.
The story in the moment was Pham's reaction. Instead of going back to the visitors' dugout, he engaged in some verbal sparring with Contreras. Teammates and coaches escorted Pham back to the dugout to calm him down.
After the game, he said, "I'm nailed out at home by a mile, I'm going to the dugout and I hear the tough guy with all the 'hoo-rah' s***. I'm never starting anything, but I'll be prepared to finish it. There's a reason I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. Because I'm prepared to f*** somebody up."
Now, Pham's ankle is messed up enough to miss some time.
The IL placement coincided with the activation of outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who had missed most of the season recovering from a right hip flexor strain.