Max Muncy Has Epic Quote to Those Complaining Dodgers Are Unfairly Building Super Team
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy went off on baseball fans who are upset with the organization for loading up the roster with stars.
“Everyone else can cry, I’m happy,” Muncy said on Foul Territory. “I got a second ring, I’d like to get a third maybe a fourth. And that’s one of those things where let everyone else cry about it as long as we keep winning. It makes me happy and when you bring in those players, it gives us a better chance.”
The Dodgers didn't even wait a month after winning the World Series to sign starting pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal. Social media exploded with angered baseball fans insisting the Dodgers were in some ways cheating by using deferrals.
The Dodgers aren't the only organization allowed to utilize deferrals, but the team is the only one that chooses to do so at such an extreme rate. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman defended the Dodgers' decision to use deferred payments amid all of the backlash from baseball fans.
“I think we’re rewarding our incredibly passionate fans,” Friedman said. "I think the Shohei one is just jarring to people because it’s so different, and I think the others just unfairly get lumped into that. But I think it’s kind of a lazy narrative … the rest are within the norm and standard operating procedure that a lot of teams have done.
“In a negotiation, I think it’s always challenging and so you’re looking to any lever you possibly can to help get to a point where there is overlap. There are times where that deal lines up in a more straightforward way. There’s times where it’s less straightforward. Including deferrals helps as a lever to find that overlap. It’s been a useful tool for us. … We just like to get deals done.”
Although the Dodgers have received backlash for using deferrals, the team remains unbothered by the outside noise. The Dodgers already made huge signings in Snell and Michael Conforto, but general manager Brandon Gomes hinted toward more moves coming soon.
The Dodgers could use reinforcements in the bullpen. There is speculation that the team is pursuing reliever Tanner Scott, who pitched for the San Diego Padres last season.