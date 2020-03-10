Meet the Men Behind Dodgers Video Talk Series, 'Between Three Palms'

Welp, after six weeks and countless episodes "Between Three Palms," we finally got around to doing an About Us show.

The "we" is Tom Wilson -- documentary filmmaker, best know for "Moneyball Too" -- and yours truly, Howard Cole, your humble SI Inside the Dodgers senior writer slash editor. Yeah, that's me, Humble Howard.

"Between Three Palms" is an ongoing video talk series, primarily but not exclusively devoted to Dodgers baseball. The name, "Between Three Palms" (or BTP, for short) is a nod to the famous-in-LAD-circles Chavez Ravine palm trees, The Three Sisters.

Oh, and it's like "Between Two Ferns," only about baseball. And not as funny.

You can find our previously-published episodes here: Pilot, You Betts Your Life, The Astroisks, Who's on the Bump?, State of the Union and The Worrier. Many more to come.

And remember, glove conquers all.