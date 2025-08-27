Inside The Dodgers

MLB Insider Predicts Max Muncy's Future With Dodgers as Free Agency Looms

Aug 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without All-Star slugger Max Muncy for a large part of the second half of this season.

After an abysmal .180 batting average to kick off his 2025 season, Muncy knew that changes had to be made. When he was diagnosed with astigmatism, not many could have predicted the next change he would undergo.

Muncy started sporting glasses, and the results speak for themselves.

Since Muncy changed his look, he has a .289/.425/.598 slash line with a 1.023 OPS, but a scary knee injury in July brought his production to a screeching halt for a little over a month. After batting .348 in the eight games since his return, Muncy suffered an oblique injury (similar to the one that bothered him last June) and has been out since Aug. 12.

Amid these many factors in the roller coaster of a season for the slugger, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand predicted a promising reunion between Muncy and LA this offseason.

"Muncy has said he wants to retire as a Dodger, and while that’s still far from a certainty, it seems likely that he will be back in 2026," Feinsand wrote.

Muncy, who celebrated his 35th birthday this week, has a $10 million club option in 2026. The slugger has dominated opposing pitchers since May, but with his recent injury history, the Dodgers will make sure to do their due diligence when it comes to accepting the team option.

Conversely, for a team like the Dodgers, $10 million isn't the same amount of money as it would be for a small market club. Muncy has been a staple in the hot corner for the past eight seasons.

After the two longest-tenured position players in Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor's shocking departures this season, perhaps the front office should consider the third baseman's history with the team.

Regardless, Muncy has the second-highest Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) among active third basemen this season (minimum 300 plate appearances). His score of 146 is almost 50 percent better than the league average.

Assuming his production doesn't completely fall off a cliff next season, not only will Muncy be back in Dodger blue, but his team option might just look like a steal by year's end.

