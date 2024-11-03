Mookie Betts Gives Epic Quote About Winning More World Series With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 5 World Series victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday clinched outfielder Mookie Betts' third World Series championship, making him the only active player in MLB with three World Series rings.
Betts won his first World Series in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, defeating the Dodgers in that series. Betts won the American League MVP that season and was the AL batting champion, and topped it off with his first World Series ring.
The Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in 2020, and Betts signed with the Dodgers on a 12-year, $365 million deal. Betts would win his second World Series in his first season as a Dodger, the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. During that World Series victory, he became the ninth player to hit a home run in multiple World Series clinching games.
Despite leading active MLB players in World Series titles, Betts came into the 2024 postseason known more for going 0 of his last 22 at-bats in the postseason. Betts overcame that drought in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres, recording two home runs, four hits, and four runs to lift the Dodgers to the NL Championship Series. He finished the 2024 postseason with four home runs and 16 RBIs.
Though Betts now has three championships, he's not done adding rings to his collections. At the World Series celebrations at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Betts made it clear he wants to fill his hand up with rings.
"When I became a Dodger it was for 12-13 years?" Betts said. "And we got two so far. We got like eight, nine years left? I got to get to at least five or six, right? We got to do this at least five or six times, right?”
"I got three. I'm trying to fill this hand up, LA."
Betts stated that he is looking to catch up to Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who won five World Series titles during his career. Former Yankee Yogi Berra holds the all-time record with 10 World Series championships.
Betts and the Dodgers can celebrate bringing home another title, before going back to work as they seek to win back-to-back World Series titles next season.