One Donald Trump Policy Has Important Implication for Dodgers Outfielder
The Federal Register lists 157 executive orders signed by Donald Trump since he became president in January 2025. One is of particular importance to Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages.
Executive Order 14161, issued Jan. 21 and signed on June 4, restricts entry to the U.S. for foreign nationals of seven countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.
The Dodgers' 26-man roster includes both a Venezuelan native (Miguel Rojas) and a Cuban (Andy Pages). And while Rojas' immediate family has been living in Miami for years, most of Pages' family is still in Cuba.
According to Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times, Pages has been hoping to get his family into the U.S. for years.
“Hope is always there,” Pages said, via the Times. “But you have to follow the rules, get the papers, do whatever it takes to make sure everything's OK. And then get here and stay here.
“I’m just trying, trying until they can leave.”
Pages told Juan Toribio of MLB.com in a 2024 interview that, outside of his wife, his family hasn't seen him play in person for seven years.
Now is arguably the best time to watch Pages grace a baseball field. Entering Tuesday, he's hitting .290 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. His .333 OBP and .825 OPS (132 OPS+) rank Pages on a short list among the best center fielders in baseball.
Through 63 games, Pages has nearly eclipsed his home run (13) and RBI (46) totals from 116 games as a rookie in 2024.
Pages, 24, defected from Cuba as a teenager and established himself in the Dominican Republic before signing with the Dodgers in March 2018.
By 2022, he had established himself as one of the top prospects in the organization, and was rewarded with a selection to play in the Arizona Fall League that year.
Pages slashed .296/.398/.506 in 22 games in the Fall League, and was a consensus Top-100 prospect within a year.
Pages appeared in eight games last October as the Dodgers marched to the championship.
Although he didn't play against the New York Yankees in the World Series, Pages hit two home runs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Mets and collected a World Series ring after his first major league season.
