Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Takes Random Shot at Dodgers on ESPN
San Diego Padres All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. took a shot at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday when asked about his favorite MLB stadiums to play in.
"Definitely not Dodger Stadium," said Tatis.
This isn't the first time this season Tatis has bashed the Dodgers, as he also made negative comments towards LA and their fanbase after their last series, in which the Dodgers took three of four games against the Friars.
"I just don't like it," Tatis said of Dodger Stadium. "... Everybody knows Dodgers fans. It’s part of the circus.”
His comments came after he was hit by a pitch for the second time in their four-game series — and the sixth time in his career — against the Dodgers, after which a benches-clearing brawl ensued. Tatis has a career .315 batting average with 12 homers at Dodger Stadium throughout his career, meaning his comments are likely referring to the fans and environment.
The Dodgers have won five of their seven games against the Padres this season, and still have two series against their division rivals in August.
The Padres are currently in third place, trailing the Dodgers by six games in the NL West and the San Francisco Giants by one game in the Wild Card. The Dodgers have the best record in the National League, and are off to a great start to their World Series title defense.
The Dodgers have one series to play ahead of the All-Star break, as they play a three-game series against the Giants over the weekend beginning Friday at 7:15 p.m. PT.
