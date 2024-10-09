Padres Player Says Teams Shouldn't Play a Potential Game 5 at Dodger Stadium Due to Player Safety
Jeremiah Estrada grew up going to Dodgers games at Dodger Stadium, loving every moment in the stands cheering for his favorite team. He didn’t watch on TV, preferring to soak in the live atmosphere.
Now, as a reliever for San Diego, he finds himself on the opposite side of a growing rivalry. And after Sunday’s chaotic Game 2 Padres win, he had some strong words about what went down.
“That’s sad, it’s just a baseball game,’’ Estrada said. “I grew up the same way as probably 90 percent of those fans there, but clearly there are those who don’t know how to mature. Part of me kind of kicked in too as part of the immaturity part, screaming at them."
He acknowledged the intensity of the rivalry but made it clear there are limits.
“I get the whole rivalry stuff, but there’s no rivalry that should be taken that seriously. When it comes to health hazards of throwing objects at us, that’s not good. At the end of the day, it’s just freaking baseball. You guys are ruining the legacy of Dodger Stadium by throwing beer cans at us. You don’t want us throwing something at you. We wouldn’t miss."
Estrada admitted that while the Padres couldn’t physically retaliate, they channeled their frustrations on the field.
“We know we couldn’t do anything, but we retaliated by taking it out on them on the field. That’s the way we handled it. Ok, you want to show us, we’ll show you.”
Estrada spoke for nearly half an hour about his upbringing in the Los Angeles area and how important the Dodgers were to him while he chased his dream of becoming a professional baseball player. But despite his deep connection to the team, he doesn’t think the Padres should have to return to Dodger Stadium for a potential Game 5, citing safety concerns.
“If I was the commissioner of baseball, I wouldn’t even allow a Game 5 at their place,’’ said Estrada, who spoke for 20 minutes, describing the beer cans, bottles, and baseballs thrown onto the field and in the bullpen. “I mean, why? Why would you want to test that to happen again?
“That’s hard to control people. Something’s going to happen."
Sunday’s fan behavior put both teams in a tough spot. The Dodgers don’t want another incident, and the Padres are worried about player safety if they have to return to Dodger Stadium. But for a Game 5 to even be on the table, the Dodgers first need to win at least one game at Petco Park.