Padres Player, Manager Appear to Take Parting Shots at Dodgers as NLDS Heads to San Diego
The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is heading to San Diego for Games 3 and 4 of the series. After the Dodgers, the No. 1 seed in the NL, hosted the first two games at Dodger Stadium, Petco Park will host the next two. If the series goes to five games, Dodger Stadium will host the fifth and final game.
The Padres were already looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd — who have averaged the fourth-best attendance in all of MLB this season — but those feelings might have intensified after several Dodgers fans threw things at Jurickson Profar, including a baseball and beer can.
Tension ruminated throughout Dodger Stadium over the entire game, as they often do during games between the two NL West rivals, both on the field between players and in the stands. These tensions, however, escalated further than they normally do as Dodgers fans began throwing the items at the Padres players, causing a delay in the game as Mike Shildt and the umpires took the field to manage the situation.
After all that went down at Dodger Stadium, the Padres are looking forward to playing in front of their fans.
“I can’t wait to play in front of our fans,” Profar said, via Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough of The Athletic. “I urge them not to throw stuff.”
"I was upset. You can hurt someone,” Profar said. “I hope our people in San Diego don't do that. I felt safe, but you still don't do it. It's not the way."
Shildt also expressed excitement to return to San Diego for this series, even quoting Ron Burgundy from Anchorman.
“I know we’re about to go back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that’s going to be super excited and going to be getting after it,” Shildt said. “But I know also that we’ll stay classy, San Diego.”
The Padres last played at Petco Park during the NL Wild Card round against the Atlanta Braves, when they defeated the Braves in two games to advance to the NLDS. Petco Park roared for the Padres as they won each game, and are expected to bring the same atmosphere for Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday.