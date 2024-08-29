Padres Top the Dodgers at In-Game Scouting, Says Veteran Who's Played for Both Teams
When watching the San Diego Padres, one thing that stands out is how effectively they communicate at the plate.
This is particularly noticeable when a player strikes out and gives the on-deck batter a quick scouting report on the opposing pitcher. While many teams employ this technique, the Padres seem to excel at it, according to former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta.
“That’s what winning teams do — communicate, help each other,” Peralta recently explained to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “There’s no selfishness here. Even if I get out, I’ll share what I’ve learned, like, ‘This guy throws this way, the ball moves like this.’ That way, my teammate is ready for whatever comes. That’s what sets winning teams apart.”
Having played for the Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays, Peralta believes the Padres are "far more" committed to sharing information than any other team he's been on.
A great example of this took place on Sunday when Jake Cronenworth faced Mets closer Edwin Diaz in a tense, eight-pitch at-bat. During the at-bat, Cronenworth saw three sliders, all of which were off the plate. He managed to foul off the first two before striking out on the third.
On his way back to the dugout, Cronenworth informed Jackson Merrill that Diaz's slider wasn’t moving much. Armed with this insight, Merrill anticipated the next pitch. When a slider that didn’t break much hung in the center of the strike zone, Merrill sent it out of the park for a walk-off home run.
“I already had it in my mind,” Merrill told the U-T. “But when he told me it’s literally not moving, I was ready. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was gone.”
The Padres, who are challenging the Dodgers in the National League West division standings, have made this form of communication a routine part of their game throughout the season. Four games separate the two teams in the division.
"It’s become so regular that it feels like second nature now," Cronenworth told the Union-Tribune. “It’s been a huge help all season.”
While the specific messages exchanged may change from inning to inning, the core goal remains the same: giving the team an edge that could mean the difference between a win and a loss.
“That’s the small stuff that helps a team win,” Peralta concluded. “That’s what makes the difference.”