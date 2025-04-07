Shohei Ohtani Unlikely to Pitch for Dodgers Until June at the Earliest: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers already have 12 pitchers on the injured list, but they will continue to be without the pitching talents of Shohei Ohtani until at least June, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
More news: Dodgers Manager Provides Ominous Injury Update on $182 Million All-Star
Dodgers fans have yet to see Ohtani pitch in a Dodgers uniform as he was in the midst of a UCL surgery recovery when he put pen to paper with Los Angeles last offseason.
He distracted the baseball world from this fact as he went on to have one of the greatest offensive outpourings in MLB history, becoming the first player to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases in a season. Not to mention, he secured the National League MVP award and a World Series trophy for his new team.
There are more updates to the next chapter of Ohtani's pitching career as he threw multiple bullpen sessions last week during the Dodgers' trip to Philadelphia.
Per Plunkett, his 26 pitches in the session included splitters, which Ohtani hasn't thrown yet in his recovery.
More news: NL West Rival Admits Dodgers Have 'Upper Hand' Over Them on Paper
“I think that the next phase would be using his entire pitch mix, and then what that would entail, probably like a 30-, 35-pitch bullpen,” manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s kind of the next step.”
Plunkett provided more context as to what the timeline will be to get Ohtani back on the mound.
"At some point after [the increased bullpen sessions], Ohtani will have to face hitters in simulated game settings multiple times," said Plunkett. "With just one serious throwing session scheduled per week, it seems unlikely Ohtani will pitch in a game before June at the earliest and possibly later."
Roberts, and many around the Dodgers organization, are not rushing the return to the mound as having Ohtani's full two-way abilities will be much more valuable later in the season. Especially with the lack of healthy starting pitching during last year's World Series, a later return for Ohtani may prove to be better in the long run.
More news: Dodgers Pitcher In Washington D.C. With Team, Hinting at Blake Snell Replacement
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.