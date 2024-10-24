Tom Brady Reveals World Series Pick for Dodgers vs Yankees
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is excited to watch the upcoming World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, which is sure to be a star-studded affair. Brady is, of course, no stranger to playing in championships, having played in 10 Super Bowls and winning seven during his illustrious NFL career.
Brady does not have a strong allegiance toward either of the two teams playing in this World Series, but did suggest he is favoring the Yankees over the Dodgers.
"I'm rooting for a seven game series," Brady said on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. "I don't know if I'm rooting for anyone, but it's pretty great when the Yankees win it. What a great series, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, you've got all the stars. This is one I think a lot of people are going to be watching, I can't wait to watch."
The Yankees have won the World Series seven times in Brady's lifetime, including in the year he was born. They have advanced to the World Series 11 times total in his lifetime. The year Brady was born was one of the eight times the Yankees defeated the Dodgers in the World Series. This is the Yankees' first time appearing in the World Series since 2009, when Brady was still in the first half of his NFL career. The Dodgers have won the World Series three times in Brady's lifetime.
It's unsurprising to see Brady leaning away from the Dodgers. Brady famously grew up in the Bay Area, where he was a San Francisco 49ers and San Francisco Giants fan as a kid. When the Dodgers last played in the World Series in 2020 against the Tampa Bay Rays, Brady rooted for the Rays. Brady also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time.
Brady also rooted against the Dodgers during the 2018 World Series, when the Dodgers took on the Boston Red Sox. Brady played for the New England Patriots at the time, and naturally rooted for the Red Sox over the Dodgers. The Red Sox did win that World Series, and the Red Sox's star that season, Mookie Betts, is now part of the Dodgers.
Game 1 of the World Series will begin on Friday at Dodger Stadium.