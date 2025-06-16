When Was The Last Time Shohei Ohtani Pitched?
Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound on Monday against the San Diego Padres, marking his first start since 2023 when he was on the Los Angeles Angels.
His last start was on August 23, 2023, when he pitched 1.1 innings, getting two strikeouts, one walk, and allowing no hits.
He was dealing when he felt some elbow discomfort on the mound and ended up getting taken out during the second inning.
The diagnosis after the game was a torn UCL in his right, throwing shoulder.
Before the injury, Ohtani was pitching at an ace level, posting a 3.14 ERA in 132 innings pitched. He ranked in the 90th percentile in expected batting average allowed, 92nd percentile in exit velocity off of pitches, and 94th in strikeout rate, according to Baseball Savant.
The two weaknesses as a pitcher he showed were related to walks and where batters hit his pitches; he ranked in the 22nd percentile in walk rate and 18th percentile in barrel percentage.
The Japanese star would continue to hit as a designated hitter during the 2023 season, though an oblique injury kept him out for part of the remaining season.
Ohtani underwent surgery towards the end of the season in late September. The nature of the injury meant he likely needed to get Tommy John surgery (though the star never specified), making him unable to pitch for his 2024 debut season with the Dodgers.
He did go on to hit, though, leading the Dodgers to a World Series title and notching an MVP season with only hitting numbers. Ohtani also invented the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club as he finished the year with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.
