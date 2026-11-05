One Free Agent the Dodgers Should Be Desperate to Bring Back

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a crucial winter ahead of them.

After a disappointing 2026 postseason run, the Dodgers will do everything they can to get back to the mountaintop.

Los Angeles a total of nine free agents from their major league roster.

There's a chance the Dodgers lose more of those free agents than they could retain; however, one free agent they desperately need to bring back is reliever Alex Vesia.

Dodgers Need Alex Vesia’s Proven Production Amid Bullpen Uncertainty

Vesia has become the type of reliever the Dodgers cannot afford to lose, especially as they try to maintain their championship window while reshaping an aging roster.

The Dodgers have spent years investing in star power, which has worked out more times than not. However, keeping Vesia helps them retain one of the most dependable players on their pitching staff.

For starters, Vesia provides proven reliability, something that can't be replaced with money.

The 30-year-old relief pitcher has spent six seasons in Los Angeles and has appeared in 367 games since 2021. Los Angeles isn't suddenly hoping Vesia will become a dependable bullpen arm — he's already established himself as one.

Vesia has proven to be a valuable asset in many ways, whether in high-leverage regular season or playoff situations.

Although Vesia has never been an All-Star, his consistency is incredibly impressive. Among pitchers with at least 120 innings in the past three seasons, Vesia ranks 14th in ERA and 12th in strikeout rate.

Consistent bullpen production is difficult to find, and Vesia has delivered it year after year.

As one of four bullpen arms who are free agents, Vesia should be at the top of the list for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers shouldn't create another bullpen hole when they have the chance to retain a player who has already proven his value.

While Vesia has been consistent, he is on the wrong side of 30. The 2027 season would be his age-31 season, and his fastball velocity has declined from 94.4 mph in 2023 to 92.1 mph this past season.

Still, he's found ways to remain effective, and should be in line for a multi-year deal in free agency because of it.

The Dodgers shouldn't give Vesia a blank check, but they do need to make a serious effort to retain him before turning to less-proven alternatives.

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