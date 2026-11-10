One Competitor Has Emerged in Dodgers' Alex Vesia Sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen extremely effective production from left-handed reliever Alex Vesia just about every season since he made his way to LA in 2021.

Vesia put up a 2.64 ERA last season, striking out 74 and walking 32 across a career-high 72 appearances (58 innings). He was among the best in baseball in terms of swing-and-misses (96th percentile) and strikeout percentage (95th percentile).

Vesia's expected batting average from opposing hitters was just .164, putting him in the 99th percentile in that category.

Vesia will be 31 in April and is currently a free agent on the open market. According to Spotrac, Vesia's market value is at $7.1 million AAV, with a contract prediction of two years and $14.2 million.

According to Kevin Barral of Fish on First, the Miami Marlins are expected to pursue this kind of contract for the caliber of player Vesia is.

"Marlins fans should be familiar with him because he was their 17th-round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with Miami during the shortened 2020 season," Barral wrote. "In 2026, Vesia threw 58 innings in 2.64 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 11.48 K/9 and 4.97 BB/9. His unique arm angle has consistently made his four-seamer effective despite below-average velocity.

"Vesia can get out batters from both sides with ease, which makes him an option to enter games at any time. He is also a great high-leverage option."

As Barral noted, Vesia's MLB career began in Miami.

Though there is an emotional connection to Florida, the California native sent a message to Dodger fans after the season regarding his admiration for the organization.

"By far the hardest year of my career. It’s hard to put into words what this season was like," Vesia wrote on Instagram. "Personal battles with confidence, expectations and highs and lows mentally. I can’t thank my teammates enough for picking me up on down days and dealing with my crazy ass on my high ones.

"I don’t know what the future holds, but I do want to say thank you to Dodger Nation for showing me so much love over the past six years, especially this year. I’m just a man on a mission!"

Vesia has proven to be an instrumental piece of the Dodgers roster, but the question of whether he will continue to be that staple in LA or elsewhere will be answered this offseason.

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