Dodgers Trail 2 Teams, Including Biggest Rival, in Odds to Sign Tarik Skubal

When it comes to the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be at a deficit.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post detailed his odds of who he believes has the best chance to land the two-time Cy Young award winner, putting both the New York Mets and San Diego Padres ahead of the Dodgers as frontrunners to get the likely record-breaking deal signed with Skubal.

The Mets are obvious frontrunners due to their need for a starting pitcher and owner Steve Cohen's deep pockets. As for the Padres, Heyman believes their new ownership could give them the leg up.

"They have excited and engaged new owners in Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones and baseball’s biggest go-for-it agent in A.J. Preller, and word is they are going to make a play instead of rumblings are gathering that they are going to make a play," Heyman wrote. "The franchise that once found Chase Headley too rich for it already has signed $1.2 billion in contracts for Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado (two deals), regularly sells out and has become a playoff regular.

"They look ready to win but need rotation help with Michael King, Robbie Ray and Casey Mize all free agents."

Padres starting pitchers accounted for the fourth-fewest innings in baseball last season and it resulted in the overuse of the bullpen. The desperation to bring elite starting pitching to San Diego, plus new owners making a good impression in their first offseason, may be enough of a reason for the Friars to go above and beyond.

At the same time, the Dodgers should never be counted out of a free agency race given their track record for shelling out money. Moreover, Skubal stated how much he enjoyed his time in LA after the Doders were eliminated in the National League Championship Series at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

“I mean, incredible organization, incredible teammates, incredible fanbase,” Skubal said. “Honored to wear the LA across your chest and on the hat. Doesn’t make this feel any better. It sucks, but I think everybody in here gave it everything they had, and sometimes that’s just baseball."

After all, making the trade deadline deal for Skubal gave the Dodgers the advantage of already having him in a uniform and around an organization that has long been touted as elite, knowing that a massive free agency awaited him.

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