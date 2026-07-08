Dave Roberts Believes 3 Dodgers Were Snubbed From All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had five players selected to the MLB All-Star Game, just one shy of the league-leading Philadelphia Phillies. However, manager Dave Roberts thinks multiple Dodgers were snubbed.

First baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Max Muncy, outfielder Andy Pages and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani were each selected as National League All-Star Game starters, while starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named as one of the pitchers for the NL.

Roberts named three additional players he felt should have been named to the roster, with Justin Wrobleski, Tanner Scott and Mookie Betts all getting the nod from their manager.

“It’s the first time in a long time we’ve had four starters as far as position players start the All-Star Game, so that was great. We got Yamamoto in there as a pitcher,” Roberts told reporters. “I think Wrobo’s had an All-Star worthy half, I think Tanner Scott has had an All-Star worthy half.

“And you look at what Mookie’s done as far as playing shortstop, he’s had a great half as well.”

Wrobleski is in the middle of a dominant season as a starting pitcher, with a 10-2 record and a 2.69 ERA through 100.1 innings.

Wrobleski himself admitted that he was disappointed to not be named to the All-Star roster.

“I mean, you want to be an All-Star and I felt like I did enough to kind of put myself in that conversation, if not be there,” Wrobleski said. “To not get the selection, yeah, it definitely adds some fuel to the fire for the rest of this year. Go out there every outing and prove that I’m worthy of that, and that I’m going to be one of those guys moving forward.”

Roberts wants to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves.

“I just don’t want him to get dinged for not making a couple more starts that he potentially could have had,” Roberts said. “He’s won 10 games for us — to be able to get pitching decisions, you’ve got to go deeper in games — the ERA. It’s about winning, the ERA is stellar, innings per outing, and so I just think that he’s performed enough to earn that opportunity.”

Scott has been far better this season than his first in LA, seeing his ERA drop from 4.74 in 2025 to 2.70 this year. Scott has 12 saves and just two blown saves, compared to 10 blown saves in 2025.

Finally, Betts isn't exactly boasting All-Star numbers at the plate, with a .236 average and 11 home runs. However, with a .986 fielding rate and 28 double plays turned, Betts continues to show his defensive prowess at shortstop, a position he did not regularly play professionally until the 2024 season. He ranks in the 92nd percentile in Outs Above Average and the 87th percentile in Fielding Run Value.

While the Dodgers achieved plenty of recognition regarding the Midsummer Classic, there might be some members of the team playing with a chip on their shoulder after missing out on the All-Star honors.

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