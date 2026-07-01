Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Infielder, Cuts Ties With Pitcher, Shohei Ohtani Start Pushed Back

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Athletics, 9-3, on Tuesday night and improved to 56-30 on the year. Manager Dave Roberts earned win No. 1,000 of his managerial career on a very special night for both him and the organization.

Southpaw Justin Wrobleski punched out 11 batters and walked zero across seven solid innings as he earned win No. 10 of the year.

On the offensive side of things, utility star Tommy Edman went 4-for-5 with his first home run of the season and Mookie Betts continued his hot streak with a three-hit night. Miguel Rojas had a home run of his own while Andy Pages and Freddie Freeman added two hits apiece.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers parted ways with a veteran hurler in a corresponding move to recall right-hander Wyatt Mills from Triple-A. The 29-year-old who was designated for assignment had an 8.15 ERA across 17.2 innings of work as a Dodger this season.

In other news, the Dodgers recently released a 2023 draft pick who was just 24 years old. The former College World Series champion as a member of Louisiana State University will now hit free agency as he searches for his next employer.

Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani's scheduled start in West Sacramento was pushed back. In a surprising development, Wednesday will now be a bullpen game for the Dodgers and Ohtani will pitch on Friday, the second of a four-game set against the San Diego Padres back at home.

Roberts said that the move was to get extra Ohtani rest amid a grueling 13 games in 13 days stretch. Ohtani will still have a pair of starts before the All-Star break as rumors of the four-time MVP starting the Midsummer Classic on the mound have heated up.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release Recent Draft Pick After Disappointing Tenure

Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran Pitcher, Promote Wyatt Mills

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Scratched From Scheduled Pitching Start on Wednesday

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Still Not Close to Returning From Back Injury

Shohei Ohtani Still Battling Knee Injury, Says Dodgers Manager

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Sends Message to Shohei Ohtani After Public Disagreement

Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani's Start Was Pushed Back by Dodgers

Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Max Muncy Out, Tommy Edman Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

1,000 wins and counting for Doc. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/I3z0I5wMo8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2026

Drinks for the best manager in baseball! pic.twitter.com/qzLRkGQXne — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 1, 2026

Tommy for three! pic.twitter.com/orNcYPsir7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2026

In the course of a few months, the Dodgers have taken a very good four-pitch pitcher in Justin Wrobleski and transformed him into a seven-pitch arsenalmaxxing demon.



For those who say the Dodgers don’t develop, take a good look at this. pic.twitter.com/5jFotCiIUO — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) July 1, 2026

Big fly, Miggy Ro! pic.twitter.com/iHFvEg5dyU — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2026

Eduardo Quintero (@Dodgers) launches the first grand slam of his career 😤



MLB's No. 33 prospect is slashing .300/.411/.438 after homering in his second straight game for the High-A @greatlakesloons. pic.twitter.com/sMEPcpIPqF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 1, 2026

JOSUE DE PAULA WITH AN INSANE CATCH🤯 pic.twitter.com/WipmqbOTk8 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 1, 2026

The Dodgers' pitching plan for the next three days appears to be:



Wednesday vs. Athletics: Bullpen game

Thursday vs. Padres: Roki Sasaki

Friday vs. Padres: Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/Dj834gQokj — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 30, 2026

Shohei Ohtani will not start tomorrow against the A’s and will pitch Friday against the Padres. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 30, 2026

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