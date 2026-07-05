Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Injury Update, LA Demotes Catcher, Starting Pitcher Could Lose Job
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 3-0, on Saturday night and improved to 59-31 on the year.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 and allowed just three hits across seven scoreless innings of work in another dominant performance.
Offensively, Freddie Freeman had a two-hit game including a solo home run in the sixth inning as his batting average improved to .297 on the year. Andy Pages brought in a run of his own in the third as the Dodgers' designated hitter in place of superstar Shohei Ohtani.
Yamamoto, Pages, Freeman and Max Muncy were all named All-Stars on Saturday, joining Ohtani for the game.
The reason that Ohtani wasn't in the lineup was right biceps tightness he experienced the night prior. Manager Dave Roberts took him out of Friday's game and held him out of Saturday's eventual win, but had a positive update on his two-way star.
“He got treatment last night. Today he feels considerably better,” Roberts said on Saturday. “If things trend the way we would expect, then he’ll be in there [Sunday].”
The tightness Ohtani experienced was at the end of a 110-pitch outing while hurling 98.8 mph fastballs. His 15 whiffs generated and nine strikeouts across six innings pitched contributed to LA's come-from-behind win on Friday.
In other news, the Dodgers demoted a veteran catcher on Saturday. In a corresponding move, a rookie slashing .313/.392/.422 this season in Triple-A is getting his first opportunity in the big leagues.
Finally, a starting pitcher is also at risk of losing his spot despite a solid season thus far. Roberts touched on his All-Star pitchers on the shelf nearing a return as a potential reason for the uncertainty.
“Until [Snell and Glasnow] get back," he said of how long the pitcher has. "We just don’t know when. He’s just got to stay focused on doing his job. Then when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
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Dodgers Manager Hints at Starting Pitcher Losing His Job Despite Strong Results
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Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Out With Injury
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