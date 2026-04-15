Dodgers' Mookie Betts Appears Nowhere Near Return From Oblique Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an injury update on Mookie Betts' oblique last week, saying the team's shortstop was "symptom-free."

Despite the good news, it seems that the Dodgers shortstop is still nowhere near returning to the field.

The Dodgers appear to be taking a cautious, patient approach with Betts' recovery, ensuring that when he does come back, he can be his full self on the field.

“There’s been some other injuries that he’s dealt with that lingered. So I think that’s part of just getting more mature, and making sure,” Roberts said on Tuesday. “He’s not of much benefit if he’s not the Mookie Betts that we know. So that’s why [we’re] encouraging him to take his time.”

Roberts didn't want to put an initial timeline on Betts' injury, but said he was hoping it was "under" the four-to-six-week timeline. Betts hasn't started swinging a bat yet, meaning he's at the very least still a couple weeks away from returning.

“He’s moving well,” Roberts said. “I see him throwing, stretching out a little bit. I’m not sure when he’s gonna start swinging the bat. But from talking to him, he doesn’t feel any symptoms. It’s not symptomatic. So that’s a good point.”

Betts suffered the injury during the first inning of a game against the Washington Nationals a few weeks ago, and didn't feel anything until he was running around the bases. The infielder was then removed from the game, and he underwent imaging to determine the severity.

Oblique injuries can be tricky in terms of recovery, so Los Angeles is looking to give Betts as much time as he needs to return. But even without Betts in the lineup, the Dodgers haven't missed a beat, which points to the overall depth and talent that this roster has.

Los Angeles has gone 7-2 in games that Betts has missed since the injury occurred, including posting three series wins.

Betts has been a catalyst for this group since he was traded to the Dodgers before the 2020 season, and he remains one of the more effective guys on the team. His defensive versatility has been crucial, and it has allowed the coaching staff to mix and match guys around the diamond.

For the season, Betts played in eight games before the injury, struggling early before breaking out right before the injury. Overall, the slugger hit .179 with two home runs and seven runs batted in, while also drawing three walks.

The Dodgers will stay patient in the recovery approach for Betts, giving him ample time to fully heal from the injury. The last thing that either side wants to do is rush him back, only to have this issue flare back up or linger throughout the regular season.

Los Angeles will move forward to finish a three-game series with the New York Mets before they head out on the road to face off against the Colorado Rockies. It has been a strong start to the season for the Dodgers, holding a record of 13-4 overall.

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