Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Responds to Dave Roberts' Assessment of His Struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Hyeseong Kim has gone through quite the tumultuous 2026 season.

Kim opened the season in Triple-A after losing the spring training roster battle to Alex Freeland.

Then, he was recalled when Mookie Betts went on the injured list, and was great, hitting .314 through his first 26 games and passing Freeland as the starting second baseman.

Unfortunately, his last 16 games weren't so great, as he hit .174, which put his roster spot in jeopardy numerous times.

Kim survived a roster shuffle earlier in the week when the Dodgers reinstated utility man Kiké Hernandez from the injured list. There was speculation Kim could be demoted, but the Dodgers ultimately chose to designate Santiago Espinal for assignment.

Then, it appeared Kim was going to be optioned just a day later as Alex Freeland was en route to join the team in LA. Hernandez, however, sustained a left oblique strain, which meant he'd be returning to the IL.

Kim was once again safe, but not for long.

On Friday, the Dodgers decided to option Kim and bring back Espinal, adding a much-needed right-handed bat to the bench following the injury to Tesocar Hernández. After surviving so many roster cuts, Kim's time had finally come.

Before the demotion, manager Dave Roberts discussed Kim's sudden struggles at the plate that ultimately led to his demotion.

“He’s back to chasing,” Roberts said at the time. “He’s passive when he shouldn’t be, and then he’s getting into bad counts. I don’t know if it’s a mechanical thing. But he’s been grinding the last — quite honestly, the last month it’s been kind of tough for him.”

"He’s preparing and competing," Roberts added, "but right now, it’s just not working.”

Kim was asked about that assessment earlier in the week before being sent down. He agreed with his manager's comments.

“I definitely agree with him,” Kim said. “I think when I’m not feeling the best, I definitely tend to chase around, and maybe go after pitches that are not in my zone a little bit. So I am very well aware of that and I will try to work on that.”

In the Dodgers' series sweep of the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Kim displayed the versatility he brings to the team. When Teoscar Hernandez sustained a hamstring strain early in the game, Roberts chose to replace him in left field with Kim.

Kim didn't waste the opportunity as he made some impressive plays in the outfield.

Hyeseong Kim with an impressive catch in left field 👀



He replaced Teoscar Hernandez, who exited the game with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/PcYjrJjzbu — Valentina Sandoval (@ValentinaMrtnz_) May 28, 2026

But it was never Kim's defense that was an issue for the Dodgers. The 26-year-old won four Gold Glove awards for his elite capabilities in the infield throughout his time in the KBO.

It was his bat.

Kim has shown flashes of being a great contact hitter who can put the ball in play and create havoc on the bases. However, he needs to be consistent with his swing if he wants to remain with the big league team on a consistent basis.

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