Diamondbacks Trying to Use Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Generate Money

The Arizona Diamondbacks were looking to take advantage of having Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in town this week, selling Dodger-related items at Chase Field.

On Tuesday, Ohtani hit a two-run triple against Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka. On Wednesday, that ball was available to the public for $10,000.

According to Fredo Cervantes of the Sporting Tribune, 32% of the sales from that ball are donated to the D-Backs Foundation, while the remaining 68% goes to the team.

The Diamondbacks were also selling a ball Ohtani hit for a double for $2,000.

On Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani hit a triple in the second inning, and that ball was authenticated and is being sold for $10,000 by the Arizona Diamondbacks.



32% of all sales are donated to the D-Backs Foundation, while the remaining 68% stays with the team. Ohtani also hit a double… pic.twitter.com/s2NZd9bmOS — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) June 4, 2026

There's been an ongoing narrative in Major League Baseball that the Dodgers are ruining the sport. The Diamondbacks selling Ohtani-related items — moreover, ones that come from a play that hurt the team on the field — would say otherwise.

A home series against the Dodgers has become one of the more profitable series for a team in MLB.

The reigning back-to-back World Series champions currently lead the league in road attendance with an average of 37,692 fans per game. That figure is more than all but five teams generate in home attendance this season.

In 2024, the Dodgers' first year with Ohtani, they had a road attendance average of 36,253, which was the most in MLB since the 2008 Boston Red Sox. This year, they're tracking to beat it.

The Dodgers have become a product that no one wants to miss, which is a benefit to the other 29 teams in MLB.

Diamondbacks Struggling to Beat Dodgers On the Field

While the Diamondbacks are trying to make a profit off the Dodgers off the field, on it, they're struggling to keep up with their National League West counterparts.

The Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium in the first series of the 2026 season. This week in Arizona, the Dodgers have taken two of three games, and are looking to win the series on Thursday night.

Ohtani has been at the center of the Dodgers' success in Arizona this week.

As a hitter, he's gone 8-for-12 while reaching base in 11 of his 15 plate appearances.

As a pitcher, he fired six shutout innings on Wednesday night, adding six strikeouts while allowing just two hits and one walk. That performance lowered his season ERA to 0.74 on the year.

"He's probably one of a handful of players that could play in another league above the major leagues," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's game. “It's the best way I can define it.

"It's freakish what he's able to do. You know where he is at all times in the lineup, you are budgeting to not let him beat you because he's just so unpredictable, and there is no weakness.

“He's the best player I've ever seen, and I've been around some really, really good players."

Shohei Ohtani the hitter today has 2 hits, 2 walks and 1 run scored.



Shohei Ohtani the pitcher today has allowed 2 hits, 1 walk and 0 runs. pic.twitter.com/kJUVg3ftoO — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 4, 2026

On Thursday, Ohtani is out of the lineup, getting a much-needed breather following his two-way duties. However, manager Dave Roberts said he'll be available to pinch-hit if there's a big situation with the game on the line.

At this point, the Diamondbacks may be rooting for that to happen, allowing them one more opportunity at an Ohtani souvenir.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.