Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Concerning Detail Regarding Knee Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar designated hitter and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani made headlines on Friday when it was announced that he would miss the All-Star Game due to an ongoing issue with his knee.

Considering the impact Ohtani has at both positions and the massive investment the Dodgers have made in their star, it's no surprise that the team would prefer Ohtani not take place in a game with very few stakes.

The Dodgers are planning to reevaluate how they utilize the two-way player after the All-Star break, with the ultimate goal of keeping Ohtani healthy come October as the Dodgers seek their third straight World Series title.

Ohtani's injury, which will require an injection over the break, is not the 32-year-old's first injury related to his knee.

In 2019, the then-Angels star underwent season-ending surgery to repair a rare congenital condition called bipartite patella, where the two bones of his kneecap failed to fuse together. When asked if his current issues, which are more triggered by pitching than hitting, had any relation to his 2019 surgery, Ohtani seemed to think there was a chance.

"I wonder," Ohtani said to reporters.

Ohtani continued his duties as a designated hitter through the weekend and is expected to return to the mound after the break, which ends Friday with the Dodgers taking on the New York Yankees.

The heavy National League MVP favorite finished the first half of the season in style, going 4-for-11 with two home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES the first pitch he sees for a leadoff homer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ibjRDtInkS — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2026

Ohtani expressed his remorse for missing the Midsummer Classic, thanking the fans who made him the top vote-getter in Major League Baseball.

“I feel bad for the fans who voted for me,” Ohtani said. “I think they voted for me because they wanted to see me play and I feel bad that I can’t. I regret that I have to drop out after being voted in.”

While missing the All-Star Game and a regular season start were sacrifices for a player of Ohtani's caliber, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts emphasized the importance of Ohtani's long-term availability.

“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” Roberts said. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October.

"And so for him to concede and miss a start in the best interest of him and the team, that’s not a surprise. Those are two separate things, but No. 1 is being ready for October, and he’s always said that.”

Ohtani is slashing .293/.403/.549 with 22 home runs while also holding a career-low 1.79 ERA with an 8-2 record as a starter this season.

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