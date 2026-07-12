Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Dalton Rushing Out in First Half Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to salvage their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday and head into the All-Star break on a positive note.

While the Dodgers boast the best record in Major League Baseball, they've dropped the first two games of their final series before the break, and risk getting swept for the first time this season.

The Diamondbacks have dominated both games in the series, outscoring the Dodgers a combined 18-5 across the two contests.

Manager Dave Roberts is hoping for a little more fight from his team in the first half finale.

"We’ve got to piece it together," Roberts said after Saturday's game. "We have to find a way to win a game [Sunday] to feel somewhat better about going into the break.”

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the year, looking to enter the break on a positive note.

Sheehan is 4-6 with a 4.91 ERA across 77 innings this season. He has 86 strikeouts to 25 walks and carries a 1.27 WHIP.

Sheehan has already faced the Diamondbacks twice this season. In the opening series of the year, he allowed four runs on five hits over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts. Last month, he allowed two runs over 6.1 innings with three strikeouts.

As for the Diamondbacks, right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen was scheduled to start Sunday's first half finale. However, he is dealing with right elbow inflammation and was scratched from his start.

Instead, left-hander Mitch Bratt is expected to be recalled to make his second career start in the big leagues.

Bratt started against the St. Louis Cardinals last month, allowing one run over three innings with three strikeouts. Across 13 starts in Triple-A this year, he has a 2.41 ERA over 52.1 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, July 12 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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