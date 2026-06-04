Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Shohei Ohtani Out, Mookie Betts Leading Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Chase Field.

The Dodgers have taken two of the first three games of the four-game set, and shut out the Diamondbacks on Wednesday behind a dominant performance from two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

On the mound, Ohtani pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts, lowering his season ERA to 0.74.

At the plate, Ohtani went 3-for-4, reaching base five times thanks to two walks.

On Thursday, Ohtani is getting the night off, a decision manager Dave Roberts made ahead of Wednesday's game.

The Dodgers will look to keep the winning ways going without the two-way superstar.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, DH Max Muncy, 3B Ryan Ward, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

With Ohtani out of the lineup, Will Smith is getting a game as the designated hitter. In his last game replacing Ohtani as the DH, he hit his first career leadoff home run.

This time, however, it will be Betts in the leadoff spot, with Pages dropping down to the three-hole.

Ward is also getting a start in left field with Alex Call on the bench.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start (and 11th appearance) of the season.

Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 62.2 innings of work. In his most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies, he struck out a career-high nine batters while pitching seven innings of one-run ball.

Opposite Wrobleski will be Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson, who's 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA across 65.1 innings this year.

He allowed five runs (four earned) over 5.1 innings in his most recent start against the Seattle Mariners.

He faced the Dodgers in the second game of the 2026 season, allowing four runs over 4.2 innings in a 5-4 Diamondbacks loss. He allowed home runs to Mookie Betts and Alex Freeland in the contest.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, June 4 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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