Dodgers' Kyle Hurt Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Potential Roster Move

UPDATE: The Dodgers called up Hurt and placed right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. Despite current velocity concerns with Díaz, he's not going on the injured list.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt has a locker in the Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse ahead of Monday's series opener against the New York Mets.

While it's currently unclear why Hurt is there, it could be for a potential roster move.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Díaz has been dealing with some velocity concerns, and could be a candidate for the injured list. As of this writing, the Dodgers have not announced anything yet.

Hurt could be with the team on the taxi squad, but it's more likely he's set to take someone's spot on the active roster.

Kyle Hurt is here in the Dodgers clubhouse today. Bullpen shuffling to come. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 13, 2026

Hurt is set to make his long-awaited major league return from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander last pitched for the Dodgers in April 2024. He underwent Tommy John surgery late in the 2024 season and missed most of the 2025 season, going on a rehab assignment late in the year but not returning to the MLB level.

Hurt was a candidate to break camp with the Dodgers out of spring training. However, the team elected to have him start the year in Triple-A, knowing he'd be one of the first options to return to the team in the event of an injury.

"To get him to get a foundation this year — be able to go back-to-back, pitch two innings in a night, then see how he is on the third day to go out and pitch, and see how he responds," manager Dave Roberts said of the decision to option Hurt this spring. "Those are things that are just kind of getting some tread, some wear on his tires, for an analogy. … That’s the next part of his development, and he completely understood."

Hurt has made six appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, allowing three runs over 4.2 innings for a 5.79 ERA. In his career at the major league level, Hurt has made four appearances (one start), allowing one earned run over 8.2 innings for a 1.04 ERA.

He'll look to factor into the Dodgers bullpen as a potential multi-inning reliever. If he pitches well, he could have an extended stay at the big league level.

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