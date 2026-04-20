Dodgers' 28-Year-Old Outfield Prospect Named Top Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

It was only one game, and Ryan Ward probably won’t get many more before he heads back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Nonetheless, Ward did enough in his major league debut with the Dodgers on Sunday to improve his trade stock — which could mean more to the Dodgers’ front office than what the 28 year-old did in a 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Ward collected a pair of hits, including an RBI single, against the Rockies. He quite nearly took advantage of the spacious outfield at Coors Field in his final at bat in the ninth inning, before his sinking line drive was caught in right field to end the game.

Again: it was only one game. Yet the fact remains that, barring injury, there is no place for Ward in the Dodgers everyday lineup or on their bench once Freddie Freeman returns from the paternity list.

Throw in the fact that the Dodgers' top four minor league prospects are all outfielders, and the writing is on the wall: there are roughly 29 teams that could use Ward more than the Dodgers.

In an article ranking the top trade candidates around MLB, ESPN identified Ward as the Dodgers' top candidate.

"Look, if the Dodgers need to upgrade, they can always trade one of their outfield prospects, but barring a long list of catastrophic injuries, they don't have to do anything," writes David Schoenfield. "Maybe, out of the kindness of their hearts, they will trade Ward.

"The 28-year-old, who's on their 40-man roster, deserves an opportunity to play. He made his debut for the Dodgers on Sunday with two hits and one RBI. He hit .290/.380/.557 with 36 home runs last year at Triple-A and was hitting even better in the minors this year. Surely some team can use him and give him a shot?"

An injury might need to happen somewhere to "free Ryan Ward," as Schoenfield pleads. Maybe that's an injury to one of the Dodgers' top outfielders, or an injury to an outfielder on a 26-man roster elsewhere in MLB that poses a sense of urgency.

Injuries happen in baseball, so the odds of this coming to pass are greater than zero. For now, Ward might just be the best active player without a regular big league roster spot — yet another luxury of the Dodgers' outstanding player development pipeline.

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