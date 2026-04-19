Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Ryan Ward Making MLB Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a disappointing loss to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Dodgers lost, 4-3, and didn't score a run after the second inning.

LA will look to retake the series lead on Sunday in the rare four-game set that goes through Monday.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Dodgers called up outfielder Ryan Ward ahead of Sunday's game. He's replacing Freddie Freeman, who was placed on on the paternity list as he and his wife are expecting their fourth child.

Ward, 28, will make his MLB debut on Sunday. He's the reigning Pacific Coast League MVP as he's consistently been among the league leaders in home runs and RBIs in Triple-A over the last three years.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Alex Call, LF Ryan Ward, 1B Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Teoscar Hernández is out of the lineup, with Call getting a start in left field.

With Freeman out, Muncy has moved up to the cleanup spot while Pages is batting fifth. The left-handed hitting Ward is getting set for his long-awaited MLB debut.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers for his fourth start of the year.

It's been an uneven start for the 24-year-old, who carries a 6.23 ERA into Sunday's start.

Sasaki has pitched a total of just 13 innings, only completing five innings once. He's struggled to throw strikes and finish off hitters, striking out 15 while walking 10. Roberts revealed what he wanted to see out of Sasaki after his last start, which was a four-inning, two-run outing against the Texas Rangers.

“With the stuff that he had today, the six strikeouts and the swing-and-miss and all that stuff, that sets up for going deeper in the game,” Roberts said. “So that’s something that I talked to him about, and challenging him to, when you take the baseball, we’re trying to go five innings or more. So I think that’s the next progression for him, to be consistently able to do that."

Opposite Sasaki will be Rockies right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who's made four starts and one relief appearance this season.

He's struggled in his first year in Colorado, sporting an 8.10 ERA across 16.2 innings. He's allowed 32 hits, which is tied for the most in the National League.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Sunday, April 19 is 12:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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