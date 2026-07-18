Dodgers Sign Veteran Pitcher Days After Hitting Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers wasted little time bringing back a recently-cut pitcher.

Left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes, who was designated for assignment by the Dodgers last weekend, is back in the organization on a minor league deal, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Barnes cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City after being DFA'd. However, he rejected the assignment and instead elected to enter free agency.

Just days later, he decided to sign with the Dodgers on a new minor league deal, and was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Charlie Barnes' 2026 Season

Barnes opened the 2026 season with the Chicago Cubs, who signed him this past offseason on a minor league deal.

The left-hander began the year at Triple-A Iowa, where he had a 3.04 ERA across seven appearances (four starts) with 27 strikeouts over 26.2 innings of work.

He also made one appearance at the big league level with Chicago, allowing four runs (three earned) over three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Cubs in early May and claimed off waivers by the Dodgers. He was immediately assigned to Triple-A OKC, where he made seven starts and accrued a 5.65 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 28.2 innings.

Barnes also made three appearances at the big league level, allowing seven runs over nine innings for a 7.00 ERA. His most recent appearance came in a scheduled "bullpen" game on July 1 against the Athletics, where Barnes entered in the second inning and ended up completing seven frames.

“Charlie did a nice job for what was asked of him,” manager Dave Roberts said after that game. “For him to be able to save everyone else puts us in a great position for the four games this weekend.”

Barnes saved the bullpen but gave up seven runs, and then was optioned to Triple-A the next day.

“It’s tough for me to enjoy it when you give up seven,” Barnes said after the game. “That’s part of the business. I did my job in providing length. Any time they need that or may want that, I’ll do my best to give it to them.”

While Barnes spent a few days away from the Dodgers organization as a free agent, he's now back and will provide depth at Triple-A while working toward another MLB call-up.

Barnes was initially drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2021 and then spent four years in the Korea Baseball Organization before returning to the major leagues this year.

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