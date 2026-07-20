Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy Out, Mookie Betts Dropped

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies kick off a three-game series on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The two teams met at Dodger Stadium in late May, with LA taking two of three games in a rematch of the 2025 National League Division Series.

The Dodgers are coming off a series win against the New York Yankees to begin the second half, while the Phillies are coming off a series loss to the New York Mets.

The Dodgers are running away with the NL West, holding an 11.5 game lead. The Phillies are in second place in the NL East, three games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in Monday's series opener.

He was initially scheduled to pitch on Saturday, but when that game got rained out, the Dodgers decided to move him to Monday (and have a bullpen game Sunday night).

The Dodgers would love to get some length out of Sheehan following Sunday night's bullpen game, but that isn't something he's been able to provide the team this season.

Sheehan hasn't completed six innings since June 1, and has averaged less than five innings per start this season. He carries a 4.81 ERA over 82.1 innings into the second half.

Opposite Sheehan will be Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez, who started the All-Star Game for the NL last week.

Sanchez is 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA across 127.1 innings this season, striking out 144 while walking just 25.

After such a dominant first half, Sanchez did struggle heading into the break. Over his last four starts, he allowed 16 runs over 22.1 innings for a 6.45 ERA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Tommy Edman, 3B Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Miguel Rojas, 2B Teoscar Hernández, LF Alex Call, RF Dalton Rushing, C

Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy are out with the left-hander on the mound, while Edman has moved up to the No. 3 hole and Betts has moved down to the fifth spot.

Dodgers Make Trade Before Phillies Game

The Dodgers made a trade ahead of Monday's game, acquiring right-handed reliever Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers sent two prospects — right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek — to Colorado in the deal.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, July 20 is 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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