Dodgers Among 5 Teams Linked to Japanese Superstar Teruaki Sato in Free Agency

The latest intriguing baseball import from Japan is the versatile Teruaki Sato.

Sato, capable of playing both in the infield and the outfield, is coming off a magical season in which he won the 2026 Nippon Professional Baseball Central League Triple Crown. Boasting some legitimate power, it's no surprise to see reports of MLB teams highly interested in signing him.

Jon Heyman of the NY Post recently broke down the available free agents in this class. He even offered hypothetical contracts these players may receive.

Sato was ranked as Heyman's ninth-best player within this class. The Dodgers were mentioned as a possibility for the 27-year-old along with a host of other teams constantly in the postseason conversation.

"The comp is the White Sox’ Munetaka Murakami, but this Japan MVP is a more versatile defensively," Heyman wrote. "He’ll be helped by the performances of Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto. Been linked to Padres, Phillies, Yankees, Mets and Dodgers."

Teruaki Sato won the 2026 NPB Central League Triple Crown after hitting .306 with 39 HR and 106 RBI.



Sato played 125 games at third base while logging 18 games in the outfield this past season in Japan. Where do you think Sato will sign? pic.twitter.com/dOfJ8rMqDY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 5, 2026

The article goes on to predict a potential deal Sato will get starting at four years and $80 million.

It remains to be seen as to how interested the Dodgers would be in Sato. Max Muncy is still under contract next year. He's coming off a great year at third base, and despite his age, it would be hugely surprising to move off of him given what he means to the franchise.

Sato could then look to play the outfield. However, the Dodgers are also very deep there across the board. If Teoscar Hernandez is ultimately dealt, the team could look for a younger, more athletic, better defensive option.

Sato's primary value and reputation stems from his bat and not his glove. Do the Dodgers want to roll out another subpar defender in left field after seeing this same situation play out for the last few years?

Then, of course, there's also the designated hitter spot. Even if Muncy was open to moving from his natural spot, there'd be nowhere to put him. Shohei Ohtani is about as entrenched in that spot as any player at any position across the league. The same can be said for Freddie Freeman at first base.

While it doesn't appear as if Sato is a fit for the Dodgers, one cannot underestimate how connected Los Angeles is to the country of Japan. Countless Japanese players have thrived in this environment over the last three decades — including the current trio of Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

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