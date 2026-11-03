Dodgers Notes: Teoscar Hernandez Drawing Trade Interest, Tarik Skubal Wants to Return, LA Poaches Padres Exec

The Los Angeles Dodgers have entered yet another offseason full of uncertainty with the outfield. This time, it is dealing with trade rumors surrounding Teoscar Hernandez.

The 34-year-old Hernandez appeared to be having a second consecutive down season, but had a thunderous second half of 2026, batting .291 with a .814 OPS in his final 62 games after the All-Star break. In addition to naming a potentially interested team, former general manager and current MLB insider Jim Bowden also spoke about the Dodgers' potential urge to get younger this offseason, perhaps at Hernandez's expense.

"When you look at the Dodgers team, I think they want to get a little bit younger, a little bit more athletic. And I think a couple of positions that could happen are left field and second base," Bowden said.

In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is reportedly interested in returning to the Dodgers as he enters free agency. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez provided the latest as to why he is getting the sense that Skubal wants to remain in Dodger blue.

"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."

Finally, the Dodgers have poached a key member of the San Diego Padres in Chief Operating Officer Caroline Perry to replace the retiring Executive Vice President Bob Wolfe (who has served as COO for the past five years). Effective Nov. 30, Perry will become just the third female COO in MLB while Royce Cohen will be promoted from Senior VP of Business Strategy to EVP and Chief Business Officer.

“It is a tremendous honor to join the Dodgers,” Perry said. “On the field, they have set an unparalleled standard of excellence in baseball under the current leadership. Off the field, their historic legacy, passionate fan base and service to the community speak for themselves."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Drawing Trade Interest From Blue Jays: Report

Tarik Skubal Would 'Love' to Return to Dodgers in Free Agency: Report

Dodgers Poach Key Executive From Rival Padres

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Has Clear Timeline to Sign Blockbuster Free Agent Contract

The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Dodgers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

¡Felicidades a Shohei Ohtani por ser nombrado finalista al Premio al Jugador Más Valioso 2026 de la Liga Nacional! pic.twitter.com/gtwDCbsmGm — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) November 3, 2026

The Dodgers make this official. Effective Nov. 30, Caroline Perry will serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Also, Royce Cohen has been promoted from Senior VP of Business Strategy to EVP and Chief Business Officer. https://t.co/tGtsywcKPr — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) November 2, 2026

It's a race against the clock to get Tarik Skubal back in LA… ⏰👀 @katiejwoo says Scott Boras' camp wants to “get the maximum amount of money possible” before December 1, but the Dodgers might hesitate amid CBA uncertainty. pic.twitter.com/NqKym6eW6n — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 3, 2026

Would you trade Josue De Paula for Elly De La Cruz this offseason? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dsiTGnYlLJ — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 2, 2026

CJ Abrams to the Dodgers? @JimBowdenGM LOVES the fit.



He breaks down the one player he’d aggressively pursue and the names he’d stay away from. pic.twitter.com/C5Mm350KZf — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 2, 2026

a year since yamamoto put fear into a whole country pic.twitter.com/ixYjrnsdPk — ✮ (@shancianne) November 2, 2026

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