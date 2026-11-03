Dodgers Notes: Teoscar Hernandez Drawing Trade Interest, Tarik Skubal Wants to Return, LA Poaches Padres Exec
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have entered yet another offseason full of uncertainty with the outfield. This time, it is dealing with trade rumors surrounding Teoscar Hernandez.
The 34-year-old Hernandez appeared to be having a second consecutive down season, but had a thunderous second half of 2026, batting .291 with a .814 OPS in his final 62 games after the All-Star break. In addition to naming a potentially interested team, former general manager and current MLB insider Jim Bowden also spoke about the Dodgers' potential urge to get younger this offseason, perhaps at Hernandez's expense.
"When you look at the Dodgers team, I think they want to get a little bit younger, a little bit more athletic. And I think a couple of positions that could happen are left field and second base," Bowden said.
In other news, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is reportedly interested in returning to the Dodgers as he enters free agency. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez provided the latest as to why he is getting the sense that Skubal wants to remain in Dodger blue.
"My sense is Skubal would love to return to the Dodgers," Gonzalez wrote. "He truly seemed to relish his 2½ months in Los Angeles. He loved the culture, particularly being among so many established, veteran players who were singularly focused on winning. He became besties with Blake Snell, was awed by the organization's resources and, overall, seemed to fit in seamlessly."
Finally, the Dodgers have poached a key member of the San Diego Padres in Chief Operating Officer Caroline Perry to replace the retiring Executive Vice President Bob Wolfe (who has served as COO for the past five years). Effective Nov. 30, Perry will become just the third female COO in MLB while Royce Cohen will be promoted from Senior VP of Business Strategy to EVP and Chief Business Officer.
“It is a tremendous honor to join the Dodgers,” Perry said. “On the field, they have set an unparalleled standard of excellence in baseball under the current leadership. Off the field, their historic legacy, passionate fan base and service to the community speak for themselves."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Drawing Trade Interest From Blue Jays: Report
Tarik Skubal Would 'Love' to Return to Dodgers in Free Agency: Report
Dodgers Poach Key Executive From Rival Padres
Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Has Clear Timeline to Sign Blockbuster Free Agent Contract
The One Free Agent Who Makes Too Much Sense for the Dodgers
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson