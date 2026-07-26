Dodgers Announce When Kiké Hernandez, Edwin Diaz Will Officially Return

The reigning back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are adding some major reinforcements this week.

Utility man Kiké Hernández and closer Edwin Díaz will come off the injured list during the team's upcoming series against the Seattle Mariners, manager Dave Roberts announced.

Hernández will join the team for the series opener on Tuesday. Díaz will be activated from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

Kiké Hernandez Set to Return on Tuesday

The 2026 season has been a trying one for Hernández, who opened the year on the injured list after offseason elbow surgery.

Hernández was activated off the 60-day IL in late May, and appeared in two games, going 4-for-4 with a home run. He left the second game with an oblique injury — which he later revealed he suffered during batting practice ahead of his first game — and went right back on the IL.

“I was pretty embarrassed about it,” Hernandez said at the time of the injury. “I had to talk to you guys right after I hit [batting practice on Monday] and tell you guys I was pain-free at the time. I thought it was just a weird tightness. Never done an oblique before. So I didn’t really know what I was feeling."

Hernández ended up suffering a "significant" tear in his oblique and has been recovering for the last two months. He initially received a return timeline of 8-12 weeks, and will be back after about nine weeks.

While the corresponding move hasn't yet been announced, it appears infielder Alex Freeland will be optioned back to Triple-A.

Edwin Diaz Set to Return on Wednesday

Díaz joined the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million deal this past December, filling the one major hole on the roster of the reigning two-time defending champions.

Díaz was expected to step right into the closer role and give the Dodgers the ninth inning option they were missing last year amid Tanner Scott's struggles.

However, after just seven appearances — in which he had a 10.50 ERA and his velocity was way down — he underwent surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Díaz's last MLB appearance came on April 19. Over three months later, he's set to return, where he'll step right back into the closer role, with Scott becoming the team's top setup man.

Across six rehab appearances thus far, Díaz has allowed one run over five innings with nine strikeouts. He's set to pitch one final time on Sunday before rejoining the team on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will need to clear spots on both the active and 40-man rosters for Díaz.

Left-handed Charlie Barnes will likely be optioned (or potentially designated for assignment to clear the 40-man spot, too) to make room for Díaz.

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