Dodgers Notes: LA Discussing Multiple Trades, Dalton Rushing Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Reacts to Move
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox, 8-4, on Sunday and fell to 69-43 on the year.
Emmet Sheehan allowed five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, Jack Dreyer pitched 1.1 scoreless frames and Evan Phillips tossed a clean inning. Kyle Hurt and Wyatt Mills each allowed an earned run in two innings pitched apiece.
Offensively, Andy Pages and Max Muncy each had a two-hit afternoon with Pages being responsible for getting three runs on the board. Though he was hitless, Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. brought in his fourth MLB RBI via a sacrifice fly in the second inning.
The reason that Alfonzo was in the game was due to Dalton Rushing's absence. He was scratched minutes before the game due to arm irritation.
“Dalton had some arm irritation when he was playing catch before the game, which is very uncommon,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “I didn’t want to take a chance and kind of push him anymore, so that’s why I decided to scratch him.
“He got treated today, and my expectation is he’s going to be with us on the plane, and then kind of day to day.”
In other news, and news that certainly dampens the sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, Tarik Skubal is on the Dodgers. His debut has been officially set and will take place this week.
He's excited to join the reigning two-time defending champs.
“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Skubal said to reporters the night of the trade. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, and chase three championships in a row. That’s hard to do. So I’m excited to be a part of that."
Finally, although the excitement of landing Skubal has barely subsided, there are still a few hours left until the trade deadline. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman claims that more deals are being discussed and more trades can still be made as the quest to becoming the first three-peat the baseball world has seen in a quarter century continues.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dalton Rushing Scratched From Dodgers Lineup Minutes Before First Pitch vs Red Sox
Tarik Skubal's Dodgers Debut Officially Set After Blockbuster Trade
Dodgers Still Discussing Trades After Tarik Skubal Blockbuster, Says Andrew Friedman
Tarik Skubal Shares Immediate Reaction to Joining Dodgers in Blockbuster Trade
Dodgers Top Prospect Removed From Sunday’s Game in 7th Inning With Trade Deadline Looming
Dodgers' Eric Lauer, Alex Call Send Clear Message to Front Office Amid Trade Rumors
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal Pairing Makes Wild MLB History
Dodgers Announce Lineup for Sunday Night Baseball vs Red Sox
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations