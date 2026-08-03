Dodgers Notes: LA Discussing Multiple Trades, Dalton Rushing Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Reacts to Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Boston Red Sox, 8-4, on Sunday and fell to 69-43 on the year.

Emmet Sheehan allowed five earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, Jack Dreyer pitched 1.1 scoreless frames and Evan Phillips tossed a clean inning. Kyle Hurt and Wyatt Mills each allowed an earned run in two innings pitched apiece.

Offensively, Andy Pages and Max Muncy each had a two-hit afternoon with Pages being responsible for getting three runs on the board. Though he was hitless, Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. brought in his fourth MLB RBI via a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

The reason that Alfonzo was in the game was due to Dalton Rushing's absence. He was scratched minutes before the game due to arm irritation.

“Dalton had some arm irritation when he was playing catch before the game, which is very uncommon,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “I didn’t want to take a chance and kind of push him anymore, so that’s why I decided to scratch him.

“He got treated today, and my expectation is he’s going to be with us on the plane, and then kind of day to day.”

In other news, and news that certainly dampens the sweep at the hands of the Red Sox, Tarik Skubal is on the Dodgers. His debut has been officially set and will take place this week.

He's excited to join the reigning two-time defending champs.

“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Skubal said to reporters the night of the trade. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, and chase three championships in a row. That’s hard to do. So I’m excited to be a part of that."

Finally, although the excitement of landing Skubal has barely subsided, there are still a few hours left until the trade deadline. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman claims that more deals are being discussed and more trades can still be made as the quest to becoming the first three-peat the baseball world has seen in a quarter century continues.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dalton Rushing Scratched From Dodgers Lineup Minutes Before First Pitch vs Red Sox

Tarik Skubal's Dodgers Debut Officially Set After Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers Still Discussing Trades After Tarik Skubal Blockbuster, Says Andrew Friedman

Tarik Skubal Shares Immediate Reaction to Joining Dodgers in Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers Top Prospect Removed From Sunday’s Game in 7th Inning With Trade Deadline Looming

Dodgers' Eric Lauer, Alex Call Send Clear Message to Front Office Amid Trade Rumors

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal Pairing Makes Wild MLB History

Dodgers Announce Lineup for Sunday Night Baseball vs Red Sox

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Tarik has arrived. pic.twitter.com/CxNR10B1tG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2026

A Dodgers top prospect has been removed from Sunday's High-A game in the 7th inning...👀👀



Could be nothing. Could be something. Trade deadline is less than 28 hours away👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Ymv5l8LNv6 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 2, 2026

Andrew Friedman let Dave Roberts know he pulled off the Tarik Skubal trade an hour before 1st pitch last night, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/tKPr6VMzfV — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 2, 2026

A little look into Tarik Skubals arrival from the @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/3fIoTd7AGM — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 3, 2026

The Dodgers scratched Dalton Rushing on Sunday vs. the Red Sox due to minor arm irritation, the team announced.



The Dodgers can't afford an extended absence to Rushing with Will Smith still at least 3-4 weeks away.



Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is the only other catcher on the roster. pic.twitter.com/8hTJ8PR9Jn — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 2, 2026

Andy for the lead! pic.twitter.com/1baVmkRhc3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2026

Andrew Friedman on the critics:



"I look at it from the other side. The inverse of that hopefully means that our fans are really happy. That's our only mission: to do everything we can to be great stewards of this organization and to reward our incredibly passionate fans.” pic.twitter.com/mTlMDiirMI — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) August 2, 2026

In honor of Vin Scully listen to him tell a story of the time he snuck into Dodgers dugout in full uniform 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hNzLflN3vp — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 2, 2026

Ah, the Orion Kerkering drill. pic.twitter.com/SxQojozeCW — Jacob Brownson (@brownsonjacob2) August 3, 2026

The Dodgers are focused on trading outfielder Alex Call, per @katiejwoo



The Rangers are the likely suitors. pic.twitter.com/m70lCYiFRg — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 2, 2026

"Every team had the opportunity to outbid the Dodgers."



Frustrated fans shouldn't blame the Dodgers for acquiring Tarik Skubal, says @KPILLAR4. pic.twitter.com/dsLfouDRH5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 2, 2026

Are the Dodgers ruining baseball?@KatieJWoo says the Dodgers investment in their organization is what truly separates them from the rest of MLB. pic.twitter.com/4aIsVEc3rw — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) August 2, 2026

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