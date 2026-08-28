Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Tarik Skubal's Return to Detroit vs Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves, are in Detroit for a three-game series with the reeling Tigers.

While the Dodgers are riding a three-game losing streak after previously winning six in a row, the Tigers have just three wins in their last 14 games and have nearly fallen out of the playoff picture.

As for the Dodgers, they're three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in baseball and now just one game up on the Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League.

Manager Dave Roberts wants his team to quickly move on from being swept this week.

"We’ve just got to flush it," Roberts said on Thursday. "I wish we’d played better [against the Braves]. I wish we’d have won the game. I wish we’d won the series. It didn’t happen. But right now, there’s nothing we can do but just go out there and keep trying to get better and win a baseball game.

“We have to flush it and move on.”

Dodgers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup on Friday

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is making his highly-anticipated return to Detroit on Friday after being traded less than a month ago.

He's not exactly getting much time to take it all in.

Skubal is pitching for the Dodgers in the series opener, facing the Tigers for the first time in his career.

He's prepared for an emotional night, but hopes to be able to just focus on winning a baseball game.

“I play baseball, and I don’t really want to let any noise or anything outside change or take away from my ability to go play baseball and put our team in a position to win,” Skubal said to the LA Times. “So that’s where my focus is always at. It doesn’t matter if it’s opening day of the season, it doesn’t matter if it’s spring training, it doesn’t matter if it’s the dog days of July, it doesn’t matter if it’s the postseason. For me, the game is always the same game, and that’s something that I take a ton of pride in.”

Skubal has a 3.38 ERA across four starts (24 innings) with the Dodgers this season.

Opposite Skubal will be right-handed pitcher Drew Anderson, who joined the Tigers rotation after the trade deadline.

In his six starts (25 innings), he owns a 2.88 ERA with 25 strikeouts. He hasn't pitched more than five innings in a game.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Alek Thomas, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hunter Feduccia, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Tigers on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers on Friday, Aug. 28 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on MLB Network.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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