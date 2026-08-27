Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Opens Up on Emotional Return to Detroit, Facing Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be kicking off a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers this weekend, giving Tarik Skubal a chance to return to Comerica Park.

It hasn't even been a month since Skubal was traded from the Tigers to the Dodgers, making this a potentially emotional experience for the left-hander. Skubal is in line to start for Los Angeles on Friday, marking the first time he'll pitch at Comerica Park as an opponent.

Ahead of the return, Skubal opened up about all the emotions he has been feeling.

“I’m sure it will be emotional there just because of the history,” Skubal said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to go play baseball. I’ve got to compete and do what I do well, what makes me a good pitcher. I’ll probably handle the emotions after.

“We’ll see, right? That whole process was emotional. I have a lot of respect for those guys over there. I’m just going to go play baseball.”

For Skubal, he may be overcome with emotion early on, but at the end of the day, he is there to do a job: play baseball for the Dodgers. Skubal understands that the Dodgers are fighting for playoff positioning, making every game that much more important.

But he is human, and the left-hander will need to calm his nerves early on, especially if the Tigers pull out any celebratory festivities. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is hoping that this isn't the case as Skubal prepares for his return.

“I think it’ll be a lot of gratitude, a lot of people that are cheering him on,” Roberts said. “Obviously this is something that was not his doing. He did a lot of good things for the city of Detroit. And his best friends are still on that ball club, self-admitted.

“So I hope they do the festivities the night after we win on Friday. So the emotion doesn’t get to him and he can just kind of enjoy the welcome back.”

Skubal can rely on his new teammates in the clubhouse to help him, with first baseman Freddie Freeman understanding the situation. Freeman left the Atlanta Braves ahead of the 2022 season, and his return to Atlanta was very emotional.

Skubal has also openly talked about his desire to return to the Tigers in free agency, which could make this even tougher on him. But this is a business trip for the Dodgers, and Skubal will have to find a way to control his emotions in the best way he can.

So far with the Dodgers, Skubal has made four starts, posting a 3.38 ERA over 24 innings. Skubal got his first win with Los Angeles in his last outing, and he'll be looking to pick up another one against the Tigers on Friday.

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