Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Cardinals Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals from Busch Stadium this weekend, which is the first matchup between the longtime rivals this year.

Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing series against the Miami Marlins, where they lost two of three games, with the offense not showing up at all.

The Dodgers will look to turn things around after losing two of their previous three series overall. Things have been a little shaky for Los Angeles of late, mainly within the offensive department.

But despite the recent losing ways, the Dodgers hold a record of 20-11 for the season, and they still hold the top spot in the National League West. Right behind them is the San Diego Padres, so Los Angeles can't afford to keep dropping winnable games.

As for the Cardinals, they enter this series with a record of 18-13, currently slotted in third place within the NL Central. The Central has been tightly wound this season, and at least so far, St. Louis has been exceeding expectations.

St. Louis is coming off a series sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the team will be looking to keep the winning ways going against Los Angeles. The Dodgers went 2-4 against the Cardinals last season.

Probable Pitchers

Friday May 1: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs LHP Matthew Liberatore

Saturday, May 2: RHP Roki Sasaki vs RHP Michael McGreevy

Sunday, May 3: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs RHP Dustin May

The Dodgers will be giving the ball to Emeet Sheehan in the first game of the series, and he will look to have an outing like his last time out. Sheehan went 6.1 innings, allowing just one run and four hits, while striking out 10 against the Chicago Cubs.

On the year, Sheehan is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA across 26.1 innings.

In the second game, Roki Sasaki will take the mound, and he will need some better results than what he has shown this year. Overall, Sasaki has posted an ERA of 6.35 over 22.2 innings of work for the Dodgers.

Finally, in the last game, emerging star Justin Wrobleski gets the nod, and he has been lights out for the Dodgers.

Wrobleski has put up an ERA of 1.50 over 30 innings of work, giving the team a reliable left-handed presence in the rotation. Going up against him will be former Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, adding some more intrigue to this contest.

Series Prediction

Despite the Dodgers' offensive woes against the Marlins, this team is far too talented to not get going. Los Angeles will take two of three games against the Cardinals, scoring at least four runs in each game.

The opening game sees Sheehan continue his strong performance on the mound, giving the Dodgers a win. Sasaki will then struggle again, helping St. Louis tie the series in the second contest.

And then finally, in the third matchup, Wrobleski outduels May over six innings, only allowing one run. The Dodgers then add on runs against the Cardinals' bullpen to clinch the series.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news