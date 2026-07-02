Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Four-Game Series vs Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the San Diego Padres into town for four games at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium over Fourth of July weekend.

The Dodgers and Padres met at Petco Park this past weekend, with LA taking two of three games. The teams also met for three games at Petco Park in May, with the Dodgers winning two of them.

The Dodgers (56-31) are coming off a 7-2 road trip and have extended their lead over the Padres in the National League West to a whopping 12 games.

The Padres (43-42) were just swept by the Chicago Cubs, and were outscored 35-12 across the three games.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Probables

Thursday, July 2: RHP Roki Sasaki vs RHP Randy Vásquez

Sasaki is taking the mound in the series opener looking to get back on track after three rough outings.

Sasaki faced the Padres this past weekend, allowing three runs across four-plus innings with five walks. He's allowed 13 runs over his last three starts (14 innings), bringing his ERA up to 4.88 on the year over 72 innings of work.

As for Vásquez, he's struggling mightily after a strong start to the year, sporting a 4.44 ERA across 81 innings.

He allowed seven runs (five earned) over 3.1 innings against the Dodgers last weekend. In his start prior to that one, he also gave up seven runs (six earned) over 3.1 innings.

In his first start of the year against the Dodgers in May, he allowed three runs on six hits over 4.1 innings with zero strikeouts.

Friday, July 3: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. RHP Michael King

Ohtani was initially scheduled to pitch on Wednesday, but had his start pushed back two days to get him a little extra rest.

After a dominant beginning to the season, Ohtani has struggled a bit over his last three outings, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) across 18.2 innings.

Overall this season, Ohtani has a 1.58 ERA with 86 strikeouts across 79.2 innings of work. He faced the Padres in May, throwing five shutout innings.

As for King, he has a 3.55 ERA across 96.1 innings this season. He's faced the Dodgers twice this year, and had two very different outings.

In May, he pitched seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts and secured the win. This past weekend, he allowed four runs over 4.1 innings and took the loss.

Saturday, July 4: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs RHP Griffin Canning

Yamamoto enters Saturday's Fourth of July game with a 2.67 ERA across 97.2 innings this season.

He faced the Padres in his most recent start, allowing two runs over six innings of work. He also faced the Padres in May, pitching seven innings of one-run ball.

As for Canning, he's 1-5 with a 7.08 ERA in what's been a nightmare first season for him in San Diego. He didn't face the Dodgers this past weekend, but pitched against them in May, allowing three runs over five innings of work.

Sunday, July 5: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs LHP JP Sears

Sheehan has struggled the most of any Dodgers starting pitcher this season, sporting a 5.08 ERA across 72.2 innings.

He got back on track against the Padres this past weekend, though, allowing one run over five innings with five strikeouts.

As for Sears, he's had one good start and one bad start since being recalled from Triple-A.

In his good one, he allowed two runs over 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves. In his bad one, he allowed seven runs (six earned) over 4.2 innings against the Cubs.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres July 2-5

First pitch for Thursday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Friday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

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