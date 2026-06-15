Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs 41-27 Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading back home after a disappointing 3-3 road trip that saw them drop their first series in over a month.

After taking two of three games from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers lost two of three to the Chicago White Sox, moving to 45-27 on the year. The Dodgers currently have a seven-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

As for the Rays, they're coming off a surprising series loss to the Los Angeles Angels, salvaging the series with a win on Sunday.

They're still in the middle of an incredible season, entering this matchup with the Dodgers at 41-27, one game back of the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Probables

Monday, June 15: LHP Eric Lauer vs. RHP Nick Martinez

The left-handed Lauer will make his fourth start for the Dodgers since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was designated for assignment.

Lauer has a 2.76 ERA across 16.1 innings for LA, perfectly filling his role as a sixth starter and innings eater. For reference, he had a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings with the Blue Jays this season.

As for Martinez, he's in the midst of a breakout season for Tampa Bay, sporting a 2.43 ERA across 77.2 innings of work. He's struggled a bit over his last two starts, though, allowing nine runs across 11 innings of work.

He entered June with a 1.62 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year and will look to get back to that this week.

Tuesday, June 16: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Drew Rasmussen

Wrobleski will start the second game of the series on regular four days' rest, a rarity for the Dodgers with their six-man rotation.

The Dodgers decided to have Wrobleski start Tuesday so Shohei Ohtani can stay on his normal once-a-week schedule.

Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers "thought about" calling up a spot starter, "but considering how Wrobo’s [last] start went short, he feels good after it. We feel the four days’ rest will be fine for him and then where Shohei is at we feel good about just leaving it status quo.”

Wrobleski lasted just 4.2 innings in his last start, leaving after getting drilled in the leg with a comebacker and then colliding with Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds at first base.

There's no injury concern for Tuesday's start, which he enters with a 2.95 ERA across 73.1 innings this season.

As for Rasmussen, he's 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA across 73 innings of work this year.

He's pitched seven shutout innings in three of his last four starts, and has been dominant over his last two, pitching 14 scoreless innings with 22 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one walk.

Wednesday, June 17: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. LHP Shane McClanahan

Ohtani is scheduled to start on Wednesday despite dealing with knee inflammation.

Ohtani was forced to miss Friday's game against the White Sox, but played on both Saturday and Sunday and isn't expected to have any limitations on the mound.

Ohtani is in the midst of a Cy Young-caliber season but is coming off his worst start of the year in which he allowed four runs (three earned) over 6.2 innings.

Overall this season, he's 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 67 innings.

As for McClanahan, he's finally healthy this year after missing the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons due to injury.

He's 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA across 64 innings but has struggled a bit as of late, allowing four runs in three of his last five starts. Over his last two starts, McClanahan has allowed eight runs on 16 hits across nine innings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rays June 15-17

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 12:10 p.m. PT/3:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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