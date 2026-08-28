Dodgers Roundup: Tarik Skubal Talks Detroit Return, Will Smith Announcement, LA Calls Up Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, on Thursday and fell to 80-54 on the year after being swept by their National League rivals.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed a solo home run on his first pitch of the game, and then struck out eight across 6.1 innings of work. Mookie Betts had a two-hit afternoon, but the biggest stat on the offensive side of things was the seven men left on base against Braves ace Chris Sale, who fanned 11 across his dominant complete game shutout.

The Dodgers will quickly turn the page to their next series, where reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is making his return to Detroit. He opened up on what it means to not only go back to Detroit, but to take the mound to open up the new series against his former team.

“I’m sure it will be emotional there just because of the history,” Skubal said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to go play baseball. I’ve got to compete and do what I do well, what makes me a good pitcher. I’ll probably handle the emotions after."

In other news, All-Star catcher Will Smith finally has a return date after being on the injured list since early June. After a strong five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City and a two-run home run to go along with it, manager Dave Roberts spoke confidently about when to expect Smith back behind the dish.

"The outlook is he will be active on Sept. 1," Roberts said. "So with that, he will probably be [playing] every other day, but getting him back Sept. 1 would be fantastic."

Finally, the Dodgers called up a breakout pitcher amid the placement of Roki Sasaki on the injured list. The right-hander being recalled has a 1.32 ERA across 26 Triple-A appearances this year and has allowed zero earned runs across 10 appearances for Oklahoma City.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Opens Up on Emotional Return to Detroit, Facing Tigers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Finally Announces Will Smith's Return Date

Dodgers Recall Breakout Pitcher, Officially Place Roki Sasaki on Injured List

2 Dodgers Prospects Having the Biggest Breakouts in MLB This Season

Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Kyle Tucker Out as LA Makes Major Shakeup

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out 2 Players to Step Up Amid Season-Long Struggles

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L (12-8), 6.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 105 P) recaps his outing in the #Dodgers 1-0 loss in the series finale to the Atlanta Braves. pic.twitter.com/GjjvK0J5bT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 28, 2026

¡Jack y sus reflejos para la doble matanza! pic.twitter.com/MNOXX2CnIM — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) August 28, 2026

The Dodgers have officially placed RHP Roki Sasaki on the injured list and called up a breakout hard-throwing pitcher🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/DJO0dI6sMp — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 27, 2026

The Dodgers lost the season series to the Brewers, 4-3.



The Dodgers lost the season series to the Braves, 5-1.



The Dodgers are just one game up on the Braves for the No. 2 seed. If they can't figure things out soon, they'll be playing in the wild-card round again this year. pic.twitter.com/alBSg7xOR4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 28, 2026

Kiké se colgó de esa pelota. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyMRfELwfM — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) August 28, 2026

Tarik Skubal is not only returning to Detroit on Friday for the first time since the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Dodgers...



He's pitching.



He opened up on what should be an emotional return⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8xDIgesktb — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 27, 2026

The Dodgers have several elite starters in their rotation, but Eric Karros says the one that is "unhittable" right now is Blake Snell.



📺: Dodgers vs Braves, 7pm ET tonight on FOX pic.twitter.com/L1SwfVyaSY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 27, 2026

"We're just gonna do everything we can to find little advantages and hopefully we can get a few runs and support Yoshi."



Tommy Edman joins @kirsten_watson ahead of the #Dodgers series finale vs. the Atlanta Braves. pic.twitter.com/isrNoZyMkK — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 27, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto did everything he could this evening but the Dodgers offense just couldn’t back him up.



He left allowing just a single run while striking out eight in 6.1 innings! pic.twitter.com/JLpnisS1IP — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 28, 2026

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes shares insight into Shohei Ohtani's road back to the mound:



"We have to talk to him and continue to communicate because there is no one else doing what he's doing."



MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/HvPhTCE67L — MLB Now (@MLBNow) August 27, 2026

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