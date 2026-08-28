Dodgers Roundup: Tarik Skubal Talks Detroit Return, Will Smith Announcement, LA Calls Up Pitcher
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 1-0, on Thursday and fell to 80-54 on the year after being swept by their National League rivals.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed a solo home run on his first pitch of the game, and then struck out eight across 6.1 innings of work. Mookie Betts had a two-hit afternoon, but the biggest stat on the offensive side of things was the seven men left on base against Braves ace Chris Sale, who fanned 11 across his dominant complete game shutout.
The Dodgers will quickly turn the page to their next series, where reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal is making his return to Detroit. He opened up on what it means to not only go back to Detroit, but to take the mound to open up the new series against his former team.
“I’m sure it will be emotional there just because of the history,” Skubal said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to go play baseball. I’ve got to compete and do what I do well, what makes me a good pitcher. I’ll probably handle the emotions after."
In other news, All-Star catcher Will Smith finally has a return date after being on the injured list since early June. After a strong five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City and a two-run home run to go along with it, manager Dave Roberts spoke confidently about when to expect Smith back behind the dish.
"The outlook is he will be active on Sept. 1," Roberts said. "So with that, he will probably be [playing] every other day, but getting him back Sept. 1 would be fantastic."
Finally, the Dodgers called up a breakout pitcher amid the placement of Roki Sasaki on the injured list. The right-hander being recalled has a 1.32 ERA across 26 Triple-A appearances this year and has allowed zero earned runs across 10 appearances for Oklahoma City.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Opens Up on Emotional Return to Detroit, Facing Tigers
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Finally Announces Will Smith's Return Date
Dodgers Recall Breakout Pitcher, Officially Place Roki Sasaki on Injured List
2 Dodgers Prospects Having the Biggest Breakouts in MLB This Season
Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Kyle Tucker Out as LA Makes Major Shakeup
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out 2 Players to Step Up Amid Season-Long Struggles
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson