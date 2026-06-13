Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Loses 3 Historic Streaks in 3-Batter Span vs White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was on top of the world for nearly eight innings Saturday in Chicago.

Then he lost his chance at a perfect game, the modern MLB record for consecutive batters retired and a no-hitter — all in the span of three batters.

The Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, 7-1. Yamamoto was the winning pitcher, but he nearly had much more.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a no-hitter through eight innings.



He would have a perfect game if it weren't for an error by Mookie Betts with two outs in the seventh inning.



Yamamoto is at 103 pitches. He had retired 45 consecutive batters, a Dodgers record.pic.twitter.com/AzbTE6MdcS — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 13, 2026

Yamamoto retired the first 23 White Sox batters he faced. With two outs in the eighth inning, he coaxed a routine ground ball out of Chase Meidroth.

That's when the first domino toppled.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts watched the ball glance off his glove and deflect to second baseman Santiago Espinal, who couldn't get off the throw. Meidroth was on board with an error, Chicago's first baserunner of the game.

Not that anything different was gonna happen, but Yoshi picks up Mookie a bit in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/o9oTiaStp9 — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 13, 2026

Yamamoto's shot at the 25th perfect game in MLB history was over. So was his chance at the all-time record for consecutive batters retired — 46, set by San Francisco Giants pitcher Yusmeiro Petit in 2014.

Petit needed several relief appearances and one spot start to break Mark Buehrle's all-time record of 45. Buehrle set his record on the strength of a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox in July 2009. He and Yamamoto are now tied for second, with 45 consecutive batters retired.

Yamamoto's no-hit bid was still intact when the eighth inning ended. But White Sox slugger Tristan Peters launched a no-doubt home run to right field to begin the ninth inning, breaking up the no-hitter and the shutout.

WOW.



After losing the perfect game bid in the 8th, the no-hitter AND the shutout bids for Yamamoto are gone thanks to this solo shot from Tristan Peters. pic.twitter.com/hWY4yvI9Gt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 13, 2026

Alex Vesia relieved Yamamoto to finish off the game. The reigning World Series MVP received a standing ovation, a rare gesture from a visiting crowd but entirely appropriate given Yamamoto's dominance.

A standing ovation for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/4ktrnCGqHJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 13, 2026

Over his last two starts, Yamamoto has retired 47 of the 49 batters he has faced.

Unfortunately, barely missing a chance at history in a dominant start is familiar territory for Yamamoto.

On Sept. 6, 2025, Yamamoto took a no-hit bid into the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ game against the Baltimore Orioles, then allowed a two-out single. The Dodgers ultimately lost that game, but had built enough of a lead over the White Sox that their latest victory was never in doubt.

Yamamoto's opportunity to complete a no-hitter, and a perfect game, will have to wait.

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