Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers vs Reds, Including Spot Starter From Triple-A

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the Cincinnati Reds into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for three games beginning Monday night.

The Dodgers (86-67) are coming off a sweep against the Washington Nationals and have won four games in a row.

The Reds (69-74) are barely alive in the National League wild-card race, currently 6.5 games back of the third and final spot. They can't afford very many losses the rest of the year if they want to make it into the postseason.

Unfortunately for the Reds, they play the Dodgers seven times over the next week-and-a-half, with the teams playing three games in Los Angeles this week and four in Cincinnati next week.

Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Probables

Monday, Sept. 7: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Chase Burns

The Dodgers are calling up Sheehan as a spot starter for Monday's game amid the injuries to starting pitchers Roki Sasaki and Eric Lauer. It hasn't yet been decided if he'll start or follow an opener, but he'll take down bulk innings either way.

Sheehan's last start at the MLB level came on Aug. 2 against the Boston Red Sox. He was optioned after that game, and made a brief return to the big league roster in mid-August but didn't get into a game before being sent back to Triple-A.

In 20 starts at the MLB level this season, the right-hander owns a 5.29 ERA with 108 strikeouts over 95.1 innings. In four starts at Triple-A, he has a 1.50 ERA with 24 strikeouts across 18 innings.

As for Burns, he's enjoying a dominant first full season in MLB. The right-hander is 15-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 145.1 innings of work.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. LHP Nick Lodolo

Skubal is making his seventh start as a Dodger on Tuesday and is still looking for that dominant Cy Young-caliber stuff.

The left-hander owns a 3.03 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 35.2 innings with LA. However, he had a 2.79 ERA over 96.2 innings with the Detroit Tigers, and a much better WHIP (0.91 with Detroit and 1.18 with LA).

As for Lodolo, he's struggled this season to the tune of a 5.08 ERA with 69 strikeouts to 35 walks over 85 innings.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Rhett Lowder

Yamamoto is looking to shore things up after allowing four earned runs (including two home runs) in his most recent outing against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-hander is still having a dominant season, sporting a 2.67 ERA with 161 strikeouts through 165 innings.

As for Lowder, he has a 5.43 ERA across 116 innings this season. He briefly moved to the bullpen before returning to the rotation on July 24. He's made eight starts since then, compiling a 4.91 ERA over 44 innings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds September 7-9

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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