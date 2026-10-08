Dodgers Beat Braves in NLDS, Advance to NLCS for Third Straight Year

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-1, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, and have advanced to the NL Championship Series for the third consecutive season.

The Dodgers will play the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres NLDS. The Dodgers swept the Brewers in last year's NLCS.

Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 4 Recap

Runs were hard to come by on Wednesday in Atlanta, as they've been for the entire series.

The Braves manufactured a run in the bottom of the first inning after Michael Harris II hit a leadoff single, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

That, however, wound up being Atlanta's lone run of the game.

The Dodgers quickly tied things up in the top of the second inning as Shohei Ohtani drew a leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. He then scored on a fielding error by Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubon.

Shohei Ohtani makes his way around the bases to tie it! pic.twitter.com/8svHwvjK5T — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Both pitchers settled in after that, and it wasn't until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Braves put another runner in scoring position.

After Tyler Glasnow walked two batters, he was relieved by Alex Vesia, who got Matt Olson to ground out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Braves again got a runner in scoring position as Ozzie Albies hit a leadoff double. However, after getting an out, Vesia was relieved by Edgardo Henriquez, who retired the final two batters of the inning.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Dodgers finally got some traffic of their own.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a one-out single and Josue De Paula pinch-hit and drew a two-out walk. Then, after Kyle Tucker walked to load the bases, Andy Pages hit a two-run single to give the Dodgers their first lead of the night.

Dave Roberts didn't want to bench Andy Pages after Game 2 amid his playoff struggles:



"I believe in him. I feel that for us to win the World Series this year, we're gonna need him to be an active part of our team."



Safe to say Roberts' decision worked. pic.twitter.com/5eZfBAmVPh — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 8, 2026

In the bottom of the seventh inning, a two-out double by Harris put a runner in scoring position for the third straight frame. However, Henriquez got Ronald Acuna Jr. to ground out, maintaining the Dodgers' 3-1 lead.

Tanner Scott pitched the bottom of the eighth inning and retired the Braves in order in dominant fashion.

Tanner Scott had a dominant bottom of the eighth inning to retire the Braves' 3-4-5 hitters.



He punctuated it with this painted fastball that took the Braves' final ABS challenge.



The Dodgers are three outs away from their third straight NLCS. pic.twitter.com/eEgFSYSEVs — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 8, 2026

In the top of the ninth inning, Max Muncy gave the Dodgers an insurance run with a home run.

Max Muncy gave the Dodgers an insurance run.



He crushed a home run — the 19th of his postseason career — and Edwin Diaz will now have a three-run lead to protect in the 9th inning.



Muncy is so, so good. pic.twitter.com/97lysp3jMR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 8, 2026

Then, Edwin Diaz entered for the save, and sent the Dodgers to the NLCS.

When Do the Dodgers Play in the NLCS?

The NLCS begins on Sunday, Oct. 11. If the Brewers win the NLDS, Game 1 of the NLCS will be in Milwaukee. If the Padres win the series, Game 1 will be in Los Angeles.

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