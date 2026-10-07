Dodgers Lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs Braves: Shohei Ohtani Moved Again, Kiké Hernandez Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win the National League Division Series on Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Dodgers won Game 3 on Tuesday, 3-1, behind a dominant pitching performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and home runs from Kiké Hernandez and Freddie Freeman.

"We played tonight like an elimination game," manager Dave Roberts said after Game 3. "I thought tonight from start to finish we did a good job of grinding. And it speaks to how important this game was.

"And we have [Braves right-hander Tyler] Mahle [Wednesday], who in the second half has been one of the better pitchers in all of baseball. We have our work cut out. It’s going to be another grindy game.”

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Tyler Mahle of the Braves.

Glasnow made just 13 starts this season after missing nearly four months with a back injury. Since returning at the end of August, he made six starts, going 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 34.1 innings.

As for Mahle, he was acquired by the Braves ahead of the trade deadline, and turned into one of the game's best pitchers.

The 32-year-old had a 5.13 ERA over 18 starts (94.2 innings) with the Giants. He had a 1.99 ERA over nine starts (54.1 innings) with the Braves.

Mahle faced the Dodgers in April as a member of the Giants, pitching seven shutout innings with five strikeouts.

"Just making pitches," Mahle said when asked the most important thing for him to do on Wednesday against the Dodgers. "That's all you can do out there is make pitches. I'm not trying to trick them. They know. They've seen me. I'm sure they're going to watch film, whatever. So it's making pitches at the right times. And that's all you can hope to do."

"It's a good lineup," he added. "If you make a bunch of mistakes, they're going to really hurt you. So you've got to stay in your lane and make pitches."

Dodgers Lineup for NLDS Game 4

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Shohei Ohtani, DH Teoscar Hernandez, LF Max Muncy, 3B Enrique Hernandez, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 7 is 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

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